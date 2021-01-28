Umm Al Quwain (WAM)

The General Secretariat of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain – the entity responsible for organizing events in the emirate – held a virtual meeting yesterday, with federal and local government agencies to find out the latest developments about the activities of “Emirates Innovates 2021”, which will be launched from 21 to 27 February, The readiness of the organizing committee.

During the meeting, it was emphasized to unify and coordinate efforts among all entities and align them with the guidelines of the UAE government to achieve the national strategy for innovation and contribute to achieving the UAE Vision 2021.

In her speech during the meeting, Klitham Khamis, Executive Director of Innovation at the General Secretariat of the Executive Council in Umm Al Quwain praised the efforts of government agencies participating in the activities of “The Emirates Innovates 2021”, stressing the necessity to apply the precautionary measures set by the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority to protect community members during the activities that It will be organized in light of the emerging corona virus pandemic, and includes physical distancing, wearing masks, and the distribution of sterilization tools in various locations.

She said: The Innovation Week in Umm Al Quwain will witness the announcement of many government initiatives, in addition to organizing virtual exhibitions, events and activities in government agencies with the application of all precautionary measures.

She also stressed the importance of enhancing community participation in this national initiative and coordinating efforts at the federal and local levels, to ensure the best organization of “Emirates Innovates 2021” events.

The meeting reviewed the media coordination of events in the emirate, as it was emphasized to unify and coordinate messages submitted to media agencies to ensure that all events and initiatives are presented in a unified, prominent, comprehensive and accurate manner, which contributes to the consolidation of the concept and culture of innovation in society.