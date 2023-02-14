The Government and the PSOE received on Monday with discomfort the assessment that the Criminal Chamber of the Supreme Court made in the order to review the sentences of the ‘procés’, forced by the repeal of sedition and the modification of the crime of embezzlement the same What happened with the indictment of Carles Puigdemont and other fugitives from justice by Judge Pablo Llarena a month ago. Only, unlike what happened then, this time he has tried not to show it so much.

The Supreme Court disrupted the Executive’s détente plans with ERC, understanding that the new attenuated embezzlement could not be applied to those convicted, which means that Oriol Junqueras will continue to be disabled until 2031 and that the thirty former high-ranking officials of the Generalitat are still pending trial before the TSJC will most likely face high prison terms; precisely what the Republicans sought to avoid. At the same time, the high court ruled out framing the 2017 independence attempt in the new crime of aggravated disorders with which the Government tried to defend itself against opposition attacks for leaving the State disarmed.

But what does the most damage to the Socialists is that the Supreme Court affirms something very similar to what the PP denounced and warns that, in the future, behaviors similar to those of the ‘procés’, “seriously attacking the constitutional system” but in those that do not involve violence or intimidation can go “unpunished.” Something that Llarena also pointed out when talking about “a context close to decriminalization.”

Encouragement of “coexistence”



In January, the number two of the PSOE and Minister of Finance, María Jesús Montero, did not spare a reproach to the magistrate for what the PSOE understands as an excess of limits. “In a rule of law, Justice has to administer justice and politicians legislate in accordance with our scale of values, in this case the promotion of coexistence that we believe must mark the future in Catalonia,” she said. This Tuesday, the minister spokesperson, Isabel Rodríguez, avoided such a clear recrimination, but she did reply to the notice of the judges and, incidentally, to Alberto Núñez Feijóo, who has offered Sánchez his votes to reintroduce sedition in the Criminal Code after his “legal ridicule.”

«What the Government defends is that there are tools in politics that avoid the events that occurred in 2017, that through dialogue we have managed to recover institutional relations and the coexistence of Catalans and of Catalonia with all Spaniards. And that we do not want to go back, “said the also Minister of Territorial Policy. “It is necessary to avoid the judicialization of political problems but, of course – she added – she, the State has legal tools, both in the Penal Code and in the Constitution”.

The way in which the Socialists face the resolution of the high court is, in any case, full of edges, because although it is clear that the effects of their penal reform have not been as intended, the fact that it has not benefited the independentistas may positive before 28-M. Or, at least, that’s what they will try: use the disqualification of Junqueras as proof that the PP “was lying.”

The reading made by the judges of the new embezzlement can also save the dreaded trickle of reductions in sentences for corruption. And in the PSOE they believe that the risk of the ERC turning against them is nil because after all they did what this party asked of them. “They know that we do not control the Supreme Court,” alleges a senior leader. Rodríguez also ruled out the return of the territorial tension “due to no less than a circumstance,” he said. And it is that Catalan society has also evolved and does not want to go back ».