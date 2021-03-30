Under the chairmanship of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai approved the project to develop the strategic plan for the emirate of Dubai 2030, to serve as a compass that guides the emirate’s march towards the future in a confident step that relies in essence on creativity, creative thought and solutions Innovative, inspired by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, for the desired position of the emirate in the future, and what should be adopted and implemented in terms of projects, programs and initiatives that keep pace with Dubai’s endless ambition to reach the highest levels of excellence, distinction and leadership, in order to preserve Its position as a symbol of sustainable development in various fields.

A preparatory workshop was organized remotely for the government work team that was formed to develop the plan in partnership with various sectors and community members. The plan will represent a road map for the emirate over the next decade, based on the success achieved through the “Dubai Plan 2021”, to complete the process of development, modernization and strengthening Productivity in light of the rapid global changes and the promising opportunities that must be seized to continue improving the lives of individuals and upgrading the capabilities of the environment that support institutions and businesses and attract investment, and to achieve happiness and well-being for all.

The workshop discussed the methodology that will be followed to develop the future plan for the emirate, which is based on achieving the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, aligning with all federal and local plans, and building on the achievements that have been achieved, as well as being guided by international indicators and reports related to the classification of cities, within the framework of A flexible timeframe that can be updated according to variables and opportunities, with a focus on the efficiency and effectiveness of implementation, and strengthening monitoring, evaluation and accountability channels.

The main work team entrusted with the task of working on the project to develop the future plan of the emirate is made up of leaders representing 44 governmental and semi-governmental entities, who will work as one team under the umbrella of the Dubai government, to begin drawing work paths according to a clear interactive methodology. The government team will support a group of sub-teams that includes representatives from government agencies and the private sector, which is the main nerve of the Dubai economy, the non-profit sector, local and international experts, academics and students, in addition to the various groups of civil society. Drawing up the new plan that will enhance the productivity and position of Dubai and raise the quality of life in it, leading to making Dubai the best city for life and work in the world.

Unique approach

In turn, the Secretary-General of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, Abdullah Muhammad Al-Basti, affirmed that the successes achieved by Dubai, which strengthened its leadership position, made it a model that all countries of the world aspire to, thanks to the wise vision and the relentless follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Vice President and Prime Minister of the State and Ruler of Dubai, who established a unique approach to creativity and innovation to achieve first place in various fields.

He said, “In light of this approach, we must work on creating boundless ideas with which to draw future projects for Dubai. Just as it has excelled in previous decades by creating and creating unique global projects, in the next decade you will be able to create a different practical approach to develop new projects and programs that enhance them from Competitiveness at the global level. “

The Secretary-General of the Executive Council also noted that “participatory” is the title of the work system during the next phase, stressing that the methodology for developing the project will focus on translating the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and aligning the new plan with Outputs of the UAE’s 50th Preparedness Plan, and uniting the efforts of the various sectors to come up with a final and comprehensive vision for the framework that ensures the achievement of the desired goals.

Abdullah Al-Basti said: “The new framework constitutes an important and influential addition to the integrative efforts to achieve the vision of the leadership, bearing in mind the future that Dubai seeks for everyone who lives on its land, as everyone will have the opportunity to contribute to shaping the features of its future, and in the coming stages we will announce the opening of channels. Communication through the various platforms available to reach all segments of society to get to know what they aspire to for their city over the next ten years.





