Chaired by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, and in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, First Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council, the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai approved the establishment of a juvenile care center in Dubai, Based on a study submitted by the Community Development Authority in coordination with the Dubai Police General Headquarters, the Public Prosecution, and a number of concerned authorities.

The center aims to provide activities that qualify the juvenile and reintegrate it among members of society as a happy, empowered, safe and aware individual of his rights, in addition to upgrading the concept of care and rehabilitation of juveniles and developing proactive solutions to address the factors causing the phenomenon of juvenile delinquency in line with international best practices, to enhance the cohesion of the community fabric in Dubai from Through work on behavioral rehabilitation for these children in preparation for their positive integration as productive individuals in society.

Reducing the rate of child delinquency

The center aims to reduce the rate of child delinquency, increase their integration into society, enhance integration between the concerned authorities, and limit the return to delinquency and crime, through preventive programs aimed at families and children, in particular those exposed to delinquency, in addition to activating the role of schools and residential neighborhoods in proportion to the needs of adolescents and raising Awareness of families and the community about ways of support and guidance that protect their children from delinquency.

The center provides a hotline service for child protection, in addition to activating intervention programs, volunteer work or community services. The center also promotes the integration of juveniles and re-activates the judicial examination measure, vocational training and placement in line with the juvenile’s situation and case.

The center also enhances the integration of the efforts of the work teams and the authorities responsible in Dubai for the care and rehabilitation of juveniles by enacting legislative, human and technical capabilities to achieve the maximum possible benefit. On the scale of human potentials, the existence of a single agency concerned with social follow-up enhances that the juvenile delinquent takes over from the moment of receiving the report until the subsequent care among his family members, with an increase in the number of social workers in the early intervention stage, as well as the cognitive empowerment of juvenile workers. In terms of technical capabilities, the center is working to build a unified database of events in the emirate of Dubai, and to conduct investigations and litigation remotely, with an electronic file of the event linked between the concerned authorities to clarify the course of the event in the case.





