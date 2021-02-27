Tomás Garibotti, executive coordinator of PAMI, is the young man from Chivilcoy who appeared in the photos spread on social networks making the gesture of the Peronist “V” with his fingers while receiving the Sputnik V vaccine. young militants from La Cámpora and university students in the province of Buenos Aires, the leader defended himself: “We are in contact with affiliates that is why one gets vaccinated and is considered by the Ministry of Health as essential personnel ”.

After the controversy generated in the networks and the note of Clarion that accounts for dozens of young people vaccinated in the province of Buenos Aires, Garibotti offered his version in dialogue with The Chivilcoy Reason, city of which he hails and where he was vaccinated: “We signed up accordingly and were called to get vaccinated January 14. The controversy arises basically from two variables: one, the image that society could see in the mainstream media, and the other, that on the networks they said that I am 18 years old, which would not be a limitation to work in health and be considered essential, but it is a tremendous falsehood, I am 36 years old ”.

Garibotti has been working at PAMI for 10 years and since last year, under the new management, he is the executive coordinator. That is to say, it accompanies as authority the executive director, Luciano Dellepiane.

“The PAMI patient is the most vulnerable, they are our elderly and to whom we must deposit the maximum amount of resources, therefore, we have been in the campaign since zero day”, Justified its inoculation.

“We have a relationship with health personnel, we are in contact with affiliates that is why one gets vaccinated and is officially considered essential personnel within the framework of legality by the Ministry of Health, “he emphasized.

And he remarked: “If we are essential people, it is because we work with vulnerable people”.

Asked by the Chivilcoy media about the vaccination of the rest of his colleagues, Garibotti assured that “the idea is to vaccinate the maximum possible number of personnel, especially those who have an associated pathology or those who are in an operation and those who attend to the public ”because“ they are the ones who are in contact with the elderly ”.

Referring to the photo with the fingers in a V while receiving the vaccine, Garibotti expressed: “It’s taken out of context. It can be understood that there may be a nuisance about V, because when that photo was taken the smear campaign for the Sputnik V vaccine was fierce. At that time we were convinced to strengthen the campaign and one did it from that place, not to provoke anyone. How can one not be happy to receive the vaccine if one is in permanent contact with retirees in clinics and hospitals throughout the region? Why that would prevent one from infecting other people, this is also necessary for society to understand ”.

He also considered that the publication and viralization of his photo has to do with a campaign to discredit the Sputnik V vaccine and the national government, “so that the campaign in the Province of Buenos Aires fails.”

He also assured that the lie and injury caused him “pain” and that suffered harassment by trolls on social media. At the same time he added: “It is something that I do not wish for anyone, because my family also had a bad drink, so the community of Chivilcoy must also know it, a city where we all know each other and there are many people who have shown solidarity with me. ”.

Then, he pointed out his criticisms of the opposition leaders “who said that the Russian vaccine was going to cause poisonings”: “It deserves a reflection on the part of all sectors to speak with more respect, check what is said, because it cannot be the violence generated by some comments, especially from those who have the enormous responsibility and were chosen to improve the quality of life of the people ”.