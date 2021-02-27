After completing the warning cycle and after an irregular start to 2021, with physical problems and without goals, Iago Aspas faces one of his favorite victims tomorrow Sunday: Real Valladolid. The ‘prince of the rafts’ has faced the Blanquivioletas eight times and average one goal per game. Although he has not won for four, knows no defeat, since in the previous four he participated in Vigo triumphs.

The strut of Celta is the consummate executioner of Valladolid, as are other footballers like Nino or Griezmann. His personal idyll with his next rival he started in a Copa del Rey tie in the 2011-12 season, in which his 23 goals would end up serving to return the celestial team to the First Division at the hands of Paco Herrera. That promotion would be consummated months later after attacking Zorrilla, although the Pucela would also end up rising with Djukic in command.

In the 2012-13 he was the main person in charge of the two victories from Vigo. First, he made a double in Balaídos and, later, he sentenced the pucelanos on matchday 37, the one in which Real Valladolid got carried away and favored Celta’s permanence in First. Behind the descent of the Pucela to SecondIt would take several years to make him a victim again. He did it on the fifth day of the 2018-19, in which the last draw of Leo Suárez started the visiting good streak.

After five games in a row seeing the door, Aspas was unable to do so in the next three. Nevertheless, always comes back, as he showed in the first leg, when a great shot without an angle was taken out of the hat that surprised Bruno and Roberto. After failing to score in all of 2021, will once again put the Valladolid defense to the test, who has only kept a clean sheet in two games all season.

After their first eight matches, averages one goal per game, being, together with Huesca, the only rival to do so, having faced them more than five times (six, in the case of the Huesca). Coudet will be entrusted to him, seeking relief from the recent streak of a Celtic who has only won one game and lost 17 of the last 23 stakes he has not played.