Krasnov: During the execution of Nicholas II and the royal family, bullets ricocheted off diamonds

New details have been revealed about the massacre of the members of the royal family in the Ipatiev House, which was located in Yekaterinburg. According to information from the Prosecutor General of Russia Igor Krasnov, the Romanovs did not die from the consequences of the shooting – the bullets bounced off their clothes and were not capable of causing lethal injuries.

These data were obtained as a result of studying the written testimonies of the participants in the shooting.

The assassins finished off the Romanovs with bayonets

According to the information received, the participants of the shooting were surprised that the members of the royal family did not die from the bullets. After the shooting, they were still alive, as diamonds and jewelry were sewn into their clothes.

The bullets bounced off. And this was monstrous for the killers, they talked about it. (…) And then they finished them off with bayonets Igor KrasnovProsecutor General of Russia

Because the bullets ricocheted off the precious stones during the shooting, they tried to kill the Romanovs in this way for quite a long time. Krasnov also specified that part of the jewelry was eventually appropriated. The other part remained in the museum archives.

Photo: RIA Novosti

11 people were shot in the basement of the Ipatyevs’ house

The family of Emperor Nicholas II was killed on the night of July 17, 1918, by order of the Ural Council of Workers, Peasants, and Soldiers Deputies. The Tsar, Empress Alexandra Feodorova, their five children, and their entourage were shot in the basement of the house of mining engineer Nikolai Ipatyev. Several people took part in the murder. They stood in two or three rows in the doorway of the room during the execution.

As a result of the execution, 11 bodies were removed from the building. The dead were taken outside the city, burned and doused with acid. The remains of the royal family were discovered only in the 1990s.

In 2015, the Investigative Committee of Russia, together with representatives of the Russian Orthodox Church, reopened the investigation into the execution of the Romanov family. In St. Petersburg, an exhumation of the remains collected in 1991 and 2007 near Yekaterinburg was carried out. Experts conducted all possible examinations: historical-archival, anthropological, forensic and genetic.