The drone filmed the execution of retreating soldiers by the Ukrainian Armed Forces barrage detachment

A Ukrainian barrier detachment shot a group of retreating fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). An informed source told RIA Novosti about this.

The agency's interlocutor explained that the Ukrainian command, with the help of punitive forces, is trying to keep mobilized and terrorist defense fighters from fleeing their positions. As evidence, he handed over video from a reconnaissance drone, which shows soldiers opening fire on their colleagues who left the stronghold after Russian attack aircraft approached.

One soldier, who decided to run further to the rear, continued to be shot in the back. A firefight using grenades ensued between the barrier detachment and the fighters, and the video ends with the explosion of the punitive position from a hit by a kamikaze drone.

Where and when this situation occurred is not disclosed.

Detachments in the Armed Forces of Ukraine have become a mass phenomenon

In October, the governor of the Kherson region, Vladimir Saldo, spoke about the existence of barrier detachments in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. According to him, near the villages of Ivanovka and Novotyaginka, such a detachment opened fire on Ukrainian soldiers who refused to cross the Dnieper.

Earlier it became known that the commanders of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are trying to stop the chaotic flight of military personnel in the area of ​​Lisichansk in the LPR. For this purpose, a detachment of the Nazi formation “Right Sector” was sent to the village of Volcheyarovka. (terrorist organization banned in Russia). This unit was destroyed by Russian artillery.

In the summer, the commander of the Center group, Lieutenant General Andrei Mordvichev, said that the role of barrier detachments in the Armed Forces of Ukraine is performed by instructors from NATO countries. There are many mercenaries in the ranks of the Ukrainian army, among whom there are natives of the Baltic countries and Georgia. Then Mordvichev noted that in each company of the Armed Forces of Ukraine there are about 10 foreigners.

On December 1, Ukrainian Armed Forces medic Anastasia Mutsey directly admitted that she had threatened to shoot her colleagues.

There were three grandfathers whom I led to positions, and one stopped. I took the safety off and said: "If you don't get up now, I'll shoot and move on." He got up and went Anastasia MutseyUkrainian Armed Forces medic

On the air of a Ukrainian TV channel, she said that she was forced to do this because it was impossible to stop in that place due to the risk of coming under fire from an automatic grenade launcher.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces are faced with a decline in morale

Earlier, the American magazine Military Watch reported that the Ukrainian military began to desert more often due to the failures of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. According to the publication, the morale of the fighters was undermined by numerous losses during the summer offensive.

In early December, military expert, director of the Museum of Air Defense Forces Yuri Knutov, in a conversation with Lenta.ru, explained the flight of Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers during the assault on the village of Artemovskoye near Artemovsk. In his opinion, this is due to the demoralization of the Ukrainian military in this sector of the front. He clarified that many of the Ukrainian military are in a state of panic.

In September, a captured Ukrainian soldier said that his comrades were deserting due to low morale and lies from the command. “Morale is below average. There are suspicions (that it will not be possible to survive – approx. “Tapes.ru”), but the commanders assure us, talk, and somehow they succeed. People stay. They trust them, but everything happens quite the opposite,” the prisoner of war complained.