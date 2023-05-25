I do not believe in elections, my ideology does not allow me to participate in them,” a young man argued a few days ago before the Electoral Board of the Lorca Zone to try to get rid of the election that affects him most directly: the one that, by lottery , placed him as a member in one of the polling stations of 28-M. With this bizarre argument, the boy was unable to avoid the obligation to appear established in the Organic Law of the General Electoral Regime (Loreg), which also regulates the random appointment of presidents, both incumbents and alternates.

Nor was it of any use to a resident of the Lorca demarcation, which includes Águilas and Puerto Lumbreras, to argue that, before receiving the notification to appear at a polling station in his municipality, he had planned a trip to Mexico. The officials of the Board – who, like the rest, are made up of judges, lawyers and other employees of the Administration of Justice – verified that he contracted the flight later.

In recent weeks, the seven area electoral boards of the Region of Murcia have received hundreds of letters of allegations from people who had to go to the polls next Sunday, in the regional and local elections. The vast majority of requests to be exempted from this task, more than 80% according to board sources, are admitted. The citizens who address these bodies, in charge of ensuring the transparency and objectivity of the electoral process and the principle of equality, comply with the Instruction of the Central Electoral Board 6/2011, which unified the criteria on the “excuses of participation ” on the tables.

Workers must prove that no one else can do their homework on election day or that they have to work for their essential professions

Among the personal causes that justify, by themselves, being exempted from being at the tables is being over 65 years of age. “It is not mandatory for those over 65 and under 70 [a partir de ahí no se entra en los sorteos]but many people are unaware of it and tell us that they have a trip, that they have to take care of the grandchildren, that they are sick… and that they provide the DNI is enough, “sources from the Yecla Zone Electoral Board explain to LA VERDAD .

Revision. Two officials, in the Electoral Board of the Murcia Zone.



Guillermo Carrion / AGM







In this demarcation, which includes Jumilla, they also accepted the reasons of a shepherd. “The sheep have to eat and I have to milk them, they can’t stay a whole day alone,” he warned. The man had to prove that no one else could take care of his animals. He could not prove such a thing, however, the worker of a company in the Guadalentín valley who pulled his wits in vain: “I work outside the Region, in a construction company and my boss does not give me permission to be here.” At the meeting they recalled that their boss does not have the power to do such a thing and that, in addition, the day after the elections, that is, Monday, May 29, as an employee, they have the right to a 5-hour reduction in their working day. .

personal excuses



There are personal reasons that alone justify being excluded from a polling station. Some are being over 65 and under 70; disability; the condition of pensioner of absolute permanent disability and great disability; the situation of temporary incapacity for work; gestation from six months of pregnancy and the corresponding period of maternity rest; internment in prisons or psychiatric hospitals.

Other personal reasons with possible justification



Injury, illness or physical or mental illness that prevents you from performing your duties; the risk situation during pregnancy in the first six months; the anticipation of surgical intervention or relevant clinical tests on the day of the vote, on the days immediately preceding or on the day following it, provided that they cannot be postponed.

family responsibilities



Being a mother during the natural or artificial lactation period, until the baby is nine months old; direct and continuous care, for reasons of legal guardianship, of children under 8 years of age or of people with physical, mental or sensory disabilities; direct and continuous care of a relative up to the second degree of consanguinity or affinity who, due to age, accident or illness, cannot fend for himself; the attendance on the day of the election of family events of special relevance, which cannot be postponed or in which the postponement causes significant economic damage, provided that the interested party is the protagonist or has a relationship of up to the second degree of consanguinity with him.

In the Murcia council, workers from a chicken shop, a 24-hour store and other businesses were required to present documents that justify being self-employed and not having any other worker to take care of the establishment. And in the Cartagena board they have also exempted police officers, given their professional responsibility. In other areas they have done the same with firefighters and other officials who “must provide essential services” for the community during election day. Journalists have also entered this quota, so that, as established by the regulations, they can “cover election day.”

“I am a Jehovah’s Witness”



Who, pending a possible appeal, has not been able to give up his table is a man who, in Yecla, stated: “I am a Jehovah’s Witness and we do not believe in elections.”

This faithful saw his claim rejected, despite the fact that the witnesses do not meddle in politics, nor do they vote or are candidates. Article 143 of the Loreg also includes as a possible justification “belonging to confessions or religious communities in which the ideology or the closure regime are contrary or incompatible with participation in an Electoral Board.”

And, like every spring in which there is an appointment with the polls, one of the usual excuses presented before the meetings, increasingly online, is attendance at communions and weddings. The law speaks of the “attendance on the day of the election of family events of special relevance, which cannot be postponed or in which the postponement causes significant economic damage, provided that the interested party is the protagonist or maintains a relationship of kinship with him until the second degree of consanguinity. That includes siblings, grandparents, uncles and cousins. But, prior delivery of safe-conduct as ecclesiastical documents, friends and relatives who prove to be the godfather or godmother of the communicant child have also been exempted.

Being absent from a table or breaking the rules in them is not a joke. Article 143 of the Loreg regulates the crimes of “abandonment or non-compliance” and warns about the “prison sentence of 3 months to 1 year or a fine of 6 to 24 months”. It supposes between 360 and 288,000 euros. Of course, the participation in the tables is compensated with 70 euros as a diet.