The pain of the presenter Susanna Message, for the death of her baby who was a few days old: her story

In the episode of Saturday 1 April, Silvia Toffanin hosted the well-known presenter in her program Susanna Message. The latter, in addition to retracing her career, also wanted to tell a very sad moment in her life: the loss of her daughter.

The baby was only a few days old, when unfortunately she is dead and from that moment his family’s life changed forever. Susanna Message also had others two sons.

The famous presenter in an interview with the program very truewhich airs on Canale 5, for the first time has decided to really tell a moment sad of his life, which took place in 1992.

Sadly she lost her baby Alice, a few days after coming into the world. The pain for what she was experiencing was so strong that she decided to throw herself into it Work.

But from her account, everything she did reminded her of her little girl. After that serious loss she also had two other children. The second generation Martinashe also got a tattoo of her missing sister’s initial.

Susanna Message’s story for the loss of her daughter

My daughter had a cardio circulatory problem. Her name was Alice and she returned to Wonderland. After her loss, I turned my studies to help other women going through a similar experience. For me it was really difficult. I started traveling for work to try and ease my pain. However, it is not possible to forget, in everything I did I saw my daughter. Martina for me is two women in one. She has tattooed the A for Alice, her sister. Her energy is amazing.