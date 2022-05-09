Said Iago Aspas recently in an interview with ACE that “at the end of the season we will get the notebook and we will see the numbers there”. In the absence of the definitive conference triptych, we can already say that the Moañés will present another exclusive model of his notebook. He has 17 goals and is within reach of his fourth trophy as national top scorer, something that he has only achieved David Villa, with the aggravating circumstance that it does not cost the same to score goals in a modest one than in a big one. In addition to his 17 goals, he has four assists, which means a direct participation in 21 goals. Only Vinicius (23) and Benzema (37) outnumber him.

What Said Aspas in AS, his “book of numbers is not the flower of a day”. The specialized account Afouteza e Corazón brings out some startling data. For example, his brace against Alaves It helped him to reach 183 official goals and beat Raul (182). In this 21st century there is only one academy player who has scored more goals with his team, a certain Leo Messi. In the last six leagues he has accumulated 105 goals, a figure that is only surpassed by Benzema (107), Luis Suarez (121) and Messi (162). His legend grows larger over the years and his exclusive notebook is found in the showcase of the most prestigious. For this he has the recognition of the entire world of football. Well less than one Luis Enrique. His dismissal of Aspas is already delirious.