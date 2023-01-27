The story of the Bologna massacre never seems to end. Eighty-five dead, two hundred injured, the bloodiest attack, by number of victims and methods, in Italian history. There is a mysterious death that adds to the substantial files of two proceedings still open, forty years after the bomb of August 2nd.

Stefano Sparti, 53, son of Massimo Sparti, one of the key witnesses in the trial that led to the final conviction of the three former NARs Valerio Fioravanti, Francesca Mambro and Luigi Ciavardini, died after falling from the seventh floor of the apartment building where he lived in Tor Bella Nun, suburb of Rome.

For now, the prosecutor has opened a file with the hypothesis of instigation to suicide, pending the autopsy and the first investigations. On the facts, however, there are some shadows, which TPI was able to rebuild.

Who was Stefano Sparti

Stefano Sparti was accused before the Court of Bologna for perjury, an accusation that came after the conclusion of the trial against another member of the subversive neo-fascist group, Gilberto Cavallini, convicted in the first instance of complicity in the 1980 massacre. Sparti had been called by the defense of the ex NAR to try to deny the testimony of his father Massimo, a former exponent of the Banda della Magliana, supplier of false documents to black terrorists.

Massimo Sparti had declared in the various trials of the 90s that on August 4, 1980, two days after the massacre, he had met Valerio Fioravanti and Francesca Mambro, who said to him verbatim: “Did you see that bang?”. The two had turned to Stefano Sparti’s father to get a driving license and a false identity card. This testimony was considered reliable and verified in the various trials, up until the confirmation by the Court of Cassation.

Stefano Sparti, heard in 2019 before the Court of Assizes of Bologna told, among many contradictions and “I don’t remember”, of having received a sort of confession from his father on his deathbed, while he was hospitalized in a clinic: “Dad, why did you mount this whole story on… that is, on your untrue testimony about the massacre?”, he asked; the answer, according to Sparti, was: “I couldn’t do otherwise and I did it for you”. The witness, repeatedly solicited by the president of the court, did not remember the year of his father’s death (it was 2002), the name and place of the clinic where he was hospitalized (in an institute in Grottaferrata).

He then related a series of circumstances from 1980 – when he was six years old – which, in the opinion of the Tribunal, were patently unfounded. For example, he referred to a visit by Cristiano Fioravanti, Valerio’s brother, to his summer home in Vetralla, in the province of Viterbo, on 2 August 1980, when at that time Cristiano Fioravanti was still detained in Rebibbia, as evidenced by some information deposited during the process. Fioravanti himself testified that he had gone to Massimo Sparti’s home in Rome and not in Vetralla, immediately after his release.

In the reasons for the sentence of first instance conviction against Cavallini, the magistrates note: “These details, which seem marginal, make us understand the bad faith of this witness (Stefano Sparti, ed.) and his exclusive intent to demolish the sources of evidence against of the NAR (and whoever was behind it)”. Last year Stefano Sparti was therefore indicted for perjury, together with Luigi Ciavardini and Vincenzo Vinciguerra, who responded for having refused to provide certain information during their deposition.

The apartment overgrown immediately after death

Stefano Sparti’s apartment is on the seventh floor of one of the Tor Bella Monaca condominiums. It is a gray 14-storey building where dozens of families who are assigned – or squatters, in some cases – live in public housing. Sparti had been living alone since October 6, 2022, when he was released from prison after an arrest for stalking his ex-wife.

Before this period, according to the testimonies of some condominiums, his apartment was empty: “And it is curious that no one has ever occupied it – says a woman who lives in the same building – it was said that no one could enter there”.

A few hours after his death, which took place at 11 in the morning on 26 January, a couple with a Roman accent “forced the door with a drill and entered Stefano’s apartment – the story continues – and when we protested they replied ‘get your business’”.

At the entrance to the apartment – which has a forced external grate and obvious signs of blows on the door – there are no visible signs of seals. Therefore, at least apparently, the premises would not have been seized after the intervention of the police forces, called when the inhabitants saw the body of Sparti on the pavement, in front of the entrance door of the condominium.

According to some investigative sources, the police officers “checked the apartment, without finding anything relevant”. We tried to ring the bell, but no one answered. Next to the door there were some objects deposited on the floor and on the stairs, a few meters away, pieces of furniture and a small mattress.

From what it is possible to reconstruct by collecting the testimonies of the residents of the building, Stefano Sparti would have fallen from an opening on the seventh floor landing after leaving his apartment.

Separating him from the void was a balustrade of a certain height: “We don’t know how he could have done it, he was really ill, in the morning they saw him on the street struggling even to sit on a bench”. All witnesses heard by TPI they confirmed the bad conditions of Sparti and his difficulty in moving.