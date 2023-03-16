For lovers of comfort and differential experiences when traveling, now comes a new option in Latin America.

NH Hotel Group, part of Minor Hotels, announced the arrival of its first Avani in the American continent, a disruptive brand of Asian origin, which will be located in CancunMexico.

Avani Hotels & Resorts is an upper-scale brand, aimed at travelers looking for hotels with disruptive and functional designs and a complete range of services.

With presence in Thailand, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, the United Arab Emirates and in other attractive destinations around the world, Avani also revealed that a second hotel will open this year in the Americas, and it will be held in Bogotá.

“We are happy to soon have an Avani hotel in our region, and we are proud to announce this first opening in 2023 in Cancun, Mexico. We are sure that this Hotel will surprise all travelers seeking the experience that our Avani Hotels & Resorts offer around the world. This opening is part of our strategic expansion plan for the Avani, Tivoli and Anantara brands”, affirms Christian Daghelinckx, Managing Director America for NH HOTEL GROUP.

Avani Cancun Hotels & Resorts

Minor Hotels, with its Avani brand, has chosen Cancun as a world-renowned tourist destination to introduce its portfolio of brands in America. The hotel will be located minutes from the Cancun International Airport, close to the beaches, with easy access to well-known brand shopping centers, restaurants, bars, entertainment centers, the Cancun Convention Center and main tourist attractions.

The hotel will offer relaxed spaces, a bar, restaurant, an outdoor swimming pool with a pool bar, a fitness center and 140 rooms and suites.

For work meetings or celebrations, the hotel will have a divisible room with a maximum capacity of up to 100 people.

NH Hotel Group, part of Minor Hotels, is a consolidated multinational operator and one of the leading urban hotel companies in Europe and America, where it operates more than 350 hotels.

Since 2019, the Company has been working together with Minor Hotels in the integration of its commercial hotel brands under the same corporate umbrella with a presence in more than 50 countries around the world.

Together, they thus organize a portfolio of more than 500 hotels under eight brands: Anantara, Avani, Elewana, Oaks, NH Hotels, NH Collection, nhow and Tivoli, and which complete a wide and diverse spectrum of hotel proposals connected to the needs and desires of today’s global travelers.

