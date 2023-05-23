Sony Playstation informs us of the arrival of the Italian version of Direct Playstationthe official site of the console of the same name, perfect for all fans of the brand who want to buy accessories, games and more directly from the manufacturer.

Direct Playstation is active from today in Italy, while on May 25 it will also open its doors in Austria and Spain. On the site you can buy consoles, Playstation VR2standard controllers and DualSense Edge as well as controller covers and PS5 console shells.

There will be a section of physical PS5 games, including:

God of War Ragnarok

The Last of Us Part I

Horizon Forbidden West

Gran Turismo 7

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves collection

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Returnal

Sackboy: A great adventure

Demon’s Souls

Death Stranding Director’s Cut

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut

Nioh Collection

By creating an account on the site you will get several advantages, including 30-day returns on eligible items, free standard delivery on all orders over €39 (subject to terms), free delivery on game pre-orders on launch day and much more; for example if you are a PlayStation Plus member you will be entitled to free shipping in any caseeven if you don’t reach the minimum purchase amount.

Undoubtedly the section that most intrigues us is the one relating to clothing and merchandising which until now was the exclusive prerogative of foreign countries. Find the link here.