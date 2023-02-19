Bill Gates posted on his LinkedIn account the video clip of the interview, commenting on it by saying: “I participated in an interview with Rishi Sunak, conducted by an artificial intelligence chatbot, and we had a great conversation about the future.”

The first question asked by ChatGBT was about the impact of technology on the global economy and labor market over the next ten years.

In response, Gates replied, “We need to be more efficient, because there is a labor shortage in health care and education. We hope that technology, such as artificial intelligence, will help us be more efficient.”

Another question, asked by ChatGPT, was, “What advice would you give your younger selves, early in your career, if you could go back in time?”

And the founder of Microsoft replied: “I was too focused, I didn’t believe in weekends, I didn’t believe in vacations. I had a very narrow view of work style, style of speech.”

He continued, “For the small Microsoft group in its infancy, it was possible, but then as we got bigger, I had to realize that when you hire people who have families, you have to think about this.”

He added that he was “severe on himself, which he applied to others who worked with him,” pointing out that this is what he wished he would realize earlier, if time went back.

For his part, Sunak gave a similar response, saying that he “descends from an immigrant family, and has always worked to advance in his life,” adding: “Over time, I realized that you must live in the moment.”

ChatGBT asked another question to the two, asking about “an aspect of their jobs that they would like AI to do for them.”

Gates responded to the question by saying, “Sometimes when I write notes, I use AI to make them smart. I also use it to write songs, poems, and other work.”

At the same time, he stressed that he tells everyone that artificial intelligence helped him in it, and does not take credit for himself.

As for Sunak, he stressed that “it would be great” for artificial intelligence to answer the questions that are asked to the Prime Minister on a weekly basis, regarding the most prominent achievements and events of the week, which he must answer.