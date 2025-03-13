The final of Next Level Chef It was held on Wednesday night in Telecincowhere Jaime, Roro and Melissa They faced to get the 100,000 euros award and The trophy of the first edition of the talent culinary.

Each of the contestants presented a menu with a different inspiration. “Mine is that of overcoming“Jaime explained.” I have decided to make the menu of the love“Roro added.” Mine is Dedicated to grandmothers“Melissa concluded.

Blanca Romero He asked to know the winner’s name, although he first ordered Rakel Cernicharo to tell him in his ear. “The winner of the first edition of Next Level Chef It’s … Jaime! “Francis Paniego announced, which was also the mentor of the winner.

“Come on!” Exclaimed the young man, who went to hug his mother. “My menu was overcoming because I think my personality shows since I started In school to learn real kitchen. I have also looked for my roots and ends with the attitude and desire to learn, “he explained.

Francis was excited to hear the explanation and taste the proposal: “It is fascinating, I’m very proud of you“The winner quickly went to hug his mother and to celebrate the victory that cost him so much He was expelled halfway of the contest, but achieved the Repeat and, finally, the absolute victory.