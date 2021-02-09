The sudden death of Santiago García shocked Argentine soccer. And also the Uruguayan, given the nationality of the striker who was 30 years old. Especially in Nacional, the club where he started, beyond the respect and condolences shown by Peñarol, the classic rival, and the rest of the Uruguayan institutions. This Tuesday there was a very emotional farewell in Montevideo.

For sanitary reasons, El Morro could not be veiled in Central Park, the house of Bolsa. It was carried out in an intimate way for a few hours for relatives and friends at Casa Abatte. Then, the transfer was made to the Parque Los Fresnos de Carrasco cemetery. And in the middle of the trajectoryThe procession passed through the headquarters of Nacional, located on 8 de Octubre street in the Uruguayan capital.

There, emotion and affection were present. Hundreds of supporters of the Bag came to fire Garcia. “Olé, olé, olé, Morro, Morro “, sang those present, with shirts and National flags. Even, it was also possible to see in the videos on networks a little boy with the Peñarol shirt, perched on his father’s shoulders, to greet the late scorer for the last time. Touching.