This Tuesday The Champions League returns with two highlights, after almost a month without activity. The final stretch of the most attractive club tournament in the world begins with four games to rent a balcony.

Manchester City, Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Barcelona, ​​Paris Saint Germain, Arsenal, Bayern Munich and Atlético de Madrid are the eight teams seeking the semifinals of the latest edition of the Champions League with this format.

Champions League Trophy. Photo:AFP

Real Madrid vs. Manchester City

Without a doubt, the duel that the Real Madrid and Manchester City It is going to be the most acclaimed duel and the highlight of these quarterfinals of the Champions League.

In the stadium Santiago Bernabeu Two teams are going to take to the field that have a total value of 1.6 billion euros, the most expensive being the quarterfinals. In addition, the last champions of the competition are measured and who faced each other on their way to the title.

The actions of the first leg between Real Madrid vs. Manchester City It will be played this Tuesday from 2 in the afternoon, Colombian time, and can be seen through ESPN and via streaming on STAR+.

City vs. Madrid. Photo:AFP

Arsenal vs. Bayern Munich

The other duel of the day on Tuesday will feature, at the Emirates stadium in London, the Arsenal vs. Bayern Munich, two teams with very different realities, but with a clear favorite.

The Gunners arrive with wind in their shirts after their victory against Brighton by Premier League, which allowed him to climb to the top of the standings. For their part, the Bavarians were surprised on the last date of Bundesliga against Heidenheim and their defeat destroyed all hope of a title.

The ball will start rolling in England from 2 pm, Colombian time, and can be seen live on TV through ESPN 2 and STAR+

Bayern Munich Photo:EFE

PSG vs. Barcelona

The actions of the Champions League will continue on Wednesday with two games simultaneously. In it Princes Park in Paris will be played PSG vs. Barcelonaa spicy duel that has been heating up since the previous one.

Barcelona does not start as a candidate against the Parisians in the tie and seeks to surprise. At the helm is a coach who knows perfectly the DNA of the Catalan club as Luis Enrique; Furthermore, it will be the last opportunity to Kylian Mbappé to win the European title with his country's team.

From 2 in the afternoon, Colombian time, the Champions League quarterfinal match can be followed live through ESPN and STAR+.

Kylian Mbappé. Photo:EFE

Atlético de Madrid vs. Borussia Dortmund

Finally, the Metropolitan Stadium in Madrid is going to be dressed in red and white for the match between Atlético de Madrid and Borussia Dartmund, a match in which two very different styles will collide on the field.

The first leg of the game between the Spaniards and the Germans will be broadcast this Wednesday from 2 pm on ESPN and STAR+.

THE frustration of Cholo Simeone. Photo:AFP

