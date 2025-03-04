When Ramiro Aguilar was born, the doctors were sharp: his severe cerebral palsy would prevent him from walking, speaking or leading an independent life. However, 28 years later, this young Mendoza has shown that the limits only exist in the mind. About to graduate in lawhe has decided to undertake a personal challenge that has captivated thousands of people on social networks: walk 100 meters more weekly for a year, progressively increasing distance. With a message of overcoming and resilience, Ramiro demonstrates every day that the willpower can tear down any obstacle. In this interview with 20 minuteshe tells us how the idea was born, how he faces the difficult moments and what it means to be “making history.”

I decided that 2025 had to be my year

How did the idea of ​​making this challenge that you share on social networks arise?I had a quite complicated year on a personal level. It was a difficult period and I decided that 2025 had to be different. I thought about what I could do to motivate myself and change my life. I began to modify my habits, such as food, and accepted rehabilitation in another way. Since the three years I have been in rehabilitation, sometimes it can be exhausting, but I decided to face it with a new attitude. I saw the challenge of Gero Arias in 2024, who made the challenge of the dominated (one dominated more up to date until he turned 365 days), and I asked myself: “Why not do something similar, but with my disability? Why not try?” Thus this challenge was born, with the idea of ​​demonstrating that we can all reach our goals if we fight for them.

How have you prepared mentally and physically for the challenge?Mentally, I am very strong. I have the challenge in my head and visualize it every day. Physically, we had to make some adjustments. Initially, I wanted to increase 50 meters per day, but my medical team warned me that I could injure me. I reached up to 400 meters and, after talking with my physiatrists and kinesiologists, we decided to stabilize the distance before continuing to increase. Today, I’m already walking a daily kilometer.

You counted me before starting to record about the medical team that accompanies you. How is the follow -up you receive?I have two physiatrists. One of them is Silvina, who is in Tucumán, and the other is Carolina, here in Mendoza. Since the distance between both provinces is considerable, we work together. In addition, I have a kinesiologist, Constance, with whom I have been working with a kinesiologist for almost 20 years. I also have a nutritionist and a clinical doctor. It is a complete team to make sure the challenge develops without problems.

Since three years you have been in rehabilitation. What has changed in this last stage?It is not that before he would not tolerate her, but imagine being in rehabilitation from the age of three, several times a week. It can become very tired. For a long time I saw him as an exhausting obligation. However, I decided to assume it as part of my life, as something that helps me improve. Before he did it out of necessity; Now I do it because I want.

In your case, was cerebral palsy or acquired?Since I was born. My parents told me that when I had a resonance a year, and the diagnosis was that of a severe cerebral paralytic. According to doctors, I should not have been able to walk, speak or develop an independent life. However, my parents refused to accept those limitations and gave 200% so that I could move forward. Thanks to early stimulation and your effort, today I am here, walking and studying right.

How have you faced difficult times throughout the challenge and your life in general?From the first day of my life I have had difficulties. All I can do is make you want, face each challenge with determination. There are days when 40 degrees of heat ago, and still I go for a walk. My mother always accompanies me, although sometimes it costs her for her own health. But she is there, and that motivates me even more.

Ramiro Aguilar, young with cerebral palsy, with his father Ceded

Many people with disabilities have ever told them “you will not be able.” Has it happened to you?Many times. When I was a child, a doctor told my mother that I couldn’t study or do anything. That simply “was going to be a plant.” My mother left that consultation with the firm decision to show her that she was wrong. And we did it. Today, about to graduate as a lawyer and fulfilling this challenge, I thank that doctor. Because his refusal gave me more strength to prove that he can.

Speaking of your law career, at what point are you?I had to leave it for personal problems, but in 2024 I decided to resume it. I was only one subject and the thesis, but when I returned, the university demanded to add 15 more subjects. So I changed my power and now I have a year left to finish. This 2025 is the year I am going to make history, and that includes graduating.

Your challenge has had great impact on networks through your Instagram account @ramiaguilardibiagi. How was the public’s response?Very positive. At first, I had about 8,700 followers, but I decided that this should become viral. I wrote to the Community Manager of TyC Sports, a well -known sports channel in Argentina, and asked for help to spread it. I thought I would share a story, but instead, they postponed on me. Since then, people began to continue supporting me. Today I have more than 31,000 followers and I still grow.

In addition to motivating people with disabilities, what other message do you want to convey with this challenge?This is not just for people with disabilities. I want to motivate anyone who feels stagnant, who believes that he cannot achieve something. If I, with my limitations, I can walk a kilometer per day, what excuse can there be to not try? It is not just a disability, it is about overcoming oneself.

If you had to define this experience in a few words, how would you?We are making history.

Life is a little while, you have to live it to the fullest

Finally, what advice would you give to someone who is going through a bad time and wants to get ahead?After the storm, the sun always comes out. Sounds trite, but it’s true. In my life they told me many times that I could not, but I and my surroundings said yes. And that was enough to demonstrate that the impossible do not exist. If you do not see a light at the end of the tunnel, find it or believe it. Life is a little while, you have to live it to the fullest.