Catarroja, one of the towns most affected by DANA at the end of October, has received its small dose of luck in the Christmas Lottery draw this Sunday: the third prize, 11,840, has fallen in this Valencian municipality, in in which tenths prized with 50,000 euros each were sold.

The mayor of the town, Lorena Silvent, has expressed the general joy at this pinch for the winners in statements to TVE: “In the midst of all the sorrow that DANA brought us, it is a reason for joy and it is greatly needed“.

Silvent has assured that “The administration that sold it is in one of the most affected areas“They made an effort from day one to be able to sell that ticket and we see a ray of hope.”

Luck has not only fallen on Catarroja, since other municipalities affected by DANA have also received awards: this is the case of Paiporta, Requena or Letur, for example.