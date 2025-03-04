03/04/2025



Updated at 11:24 p.m.





The excircuano Joël Le Scouarnec confessed on Tuesday before a court in western France that he “led to occasions” to sexually assault his patients, often minors, and described the modus operandi of what, according to him, were “furtive gestures.”

“I visited the patients with a nurse and when she had gone to her position, if I had seen that there was a child alone in her room, she came back,” he said. He said, “only once” sedated a victim, who It is not part of the 299 for those who are being tried in a Vannes court since February 29.

The Excircuano explained that he had used an “anesthetizing product.”

«I have a memory, it was in Vannes. Some parents complained that he was going too much What a room of his daughter. Obviously, I denied it, ”said Joël Le Scouarnec during a long interrogation, especially about the notebooks and files in which the sexual aggressions he supposedly committed.









He exmanical affirmed that what constituted A “fantasy” wrote it “in conditional” and that what is “present” can be “purely doctors but with which I fantasized or acts that I really committed and that I will recognize.”

How to differentiate each other? “The only person who can give him the explanations is me,” the defendant replied, to which the judge, Aude Bulesi, replied that in that way he maintains “power.”

Le Scouarnec faces 111 accusations of rape and 189 of sexual aggression between 1989 and 2014, aggravated by the fact that he abused their position as a doctor and that the victims were often under 15 years (256 of 299).

Excircouan is already in prison for a condemn in 2020 For similar crimes against four minors, including its neighbor and two nieces.