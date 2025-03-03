03/03/2025



Updated at 8:49 p.m.





French excircircus Joël Le Scouarnec, tried for sexually assaulting 299 patients, said Monday, “prepared to recognize«Some violations.

“Today I feel prepared to recognize some violations that I wanted to hide, deny, I am willing to admit them, I have no more,” said the 74 -year -old ex -circuit.

This Monday, in the Vannes court, in western France, the Research Director of the case, which spoke about the files in which the defendant meticulously documented the aggressions to his victims, who had an average age of 11 years.

According to the gendarme, although During the investigation Le Scouarnec had recognized part of the crimes of rape committed to boys (rectal touching), as for the girls he only admitted crimes of sexual aggression.









When questioned about the writings in which he said he had violated girls, the defendant indicated that «It was either an exaggeration“His or” of a fantasy, “said the researcher.

The writings are collected in some intimate newspapers that the investigators found in the computers of Le Scouarnec when they arrested him, in 2017, following a complaint for violation of a six -year -old girl.

Next to those files there were some 30,000 images and videos.

In addition to a large number of pedocriminal images, “we were able to verify in the hard records photos and videos of all kinds. He looked at very violent, hanging, decapitation of people, ”said the Director of Research, who also mentioned Tomas of” Acts of Animal Cruelty. “

Le Scouarnec faces 111 accusations of rape and 189 of sexual aggression between 1989 and 2014, aggravated by the fact that he abused their position as a doctor and that the victims were often under 15 years (256 of 299).

Excircouan is already in prison for a condemn in 2020 For similar crimes against four minors, including its neighbor and two nieces.