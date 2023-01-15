AMERICA 🦅

✍🏼 There are contacts and efforts initiated between America and Tijuana for the possible signing of Sebastián Yañez.

➡️ Still no formal offer.

➡️ Tijuana willing to sell high % of the letter, or full letter.

➡️ Contact with agent/player.

➡️ Departure only for 1st team. pic.twitter.com/ueu1NOX7yA

— Fernando Esquivel (@fer_esquivel22) January 12, 2023