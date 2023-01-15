Club América continues to analyze the options it has to distance itself from some players not trained in Mexico who are not taken into account by the coaching staff headed by Fernando Ortizto be able to occupy those places with new footballers.
And luckily for them, the Tijuana Xoloitzcuintles Club has set up an interesting negotiation that could convince them to let the Uruguayan striker out, Federico Vinasa player who has been linked with hundreds of clubs in the last couple of years and has remained with the club.
The player only scored six goals in the last 2022/21 season and has a market value of 2 million eurosa not very high amount for the amounts that Mexican clubs usually pay, however, the Uruguayan has not wanted to go out with any offer and intends to stay until the end of his contract in the summer of 2025.
In accordance with Fernando Esquivelthe Eagles are looking for a winger on the right and would be setting their sights on sebastian yanez, the player who only has six games in the First Division would be the player included in the negotiation for the South American attacker and thus pay less for his letter. Situation that would suit the Eagles, given the projection of the youth that good things are expected of him.
The native of Hermosillo, Sinaloa, is 19 years old and began his career in the basic forces of the border team and with only 20 games in the Under-20 it was enough to climb to the first team.
