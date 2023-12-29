The Monterrey Soccer Club would have among its plans to acquire the services of the offensive midfielder from the Club Deportivo Guadalajara, Victor 'Pocho' Guzmánfor the Clausura 2024 tournament, since the Sultana del Norte team wants to give their team a shake-up, after the failure of 2023, so they will try to redeem themselves with their fans and put together a more dominant and competitive team.
In this way, according to information from the journalist Jesus Hernandezthe Gang has made the first surveys about the player's situation with the Guadalajara club, an element that had a Apertura 2023 to be forgotten, after facing differences with the coach Veljko Paunovic who left the institution a few weeks ago.
According to the source, the albiazul team uses the left back as a bargaining chip Eric Aguirrea player who has not been able to gain the trust of Fernando Ortiz and who has suffered a lot lately with the issue of injuries.
It was not specified if the proposal only includes the exchange between the footballers or if, in addition, they would offer a percentage of money, since it must be considered that in the portal of Transfermakrt, Victor Guzman is valued at 6 million euroswhile the royal player has an estimated value in 4 million euros.
It must be considered that a few weeks ago there was talk of the player's request to leave the Sacred Flock, it was even suggested that he could return to Pachuca, but after the departure of the Serbian coach, the rumors dissipated and it seems that with Fernando Gago leading the team could once again be taken into account to play.
