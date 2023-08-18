First, you trade Luis Romo for Charly Rodríguez, plus some money.

Then, you want to change Charly Rodríguez, 26, for Rogelio Funes Mori.

In the end, Rayados stays with Romo and Charly who average 27 years old, and you with Funes, 32.

It’s Blue Cross.

— Paco Villa (@Paco_Villa_) August 18, 2023