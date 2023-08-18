Given the departure of Augusto Lotti and the refusals by Willian José and Michael Santos, who preferred to sign for the Braves of Ciudad Juárezthe Blue Cross Celestial Machine could be tying up his center forward through a trade with the Rayados del Monterrey.
The name that some media and fans have put on the table is that of former Monterrey Football Club player Charly Rodríguez, who left the institution in December 2021 to join the cement squad.
Curiously, at that time the player’s departure was also the result of an exchange made with the Cruz Azul team, who, in order to sign Charly Rodríguez, ceded the rights to the national team Luis Romo to Monterrey.
A year and a half has passed since then, and an exchange could bring back the player who made his debut with Rayados, consolidating himself immediately and shining in a club world cup against Liverpool in England, just as Jesus did at the time: the ‘Tecatito’ Corona when they faced Chelsea in said tournament.
Before the tournament began, the name of Rogelio Funes Mori sounded with everything to reinforce the attack of a team from the capital, either the Pumas de la UNAM, commanded by the “Turkish” Mohamed, who was the one who brought the ‘ Melli’ to Mexico, or the Máquina Celeste de la Cruz Azul, at that time directed by ‘Tuca’ Ferretti, who also knew Rogelio quite well and who even at some point tried to sign him for tigers before he decided on the Gang.
Various sources say that Rogelio Funes Mori is still not completely safe in Monterrey, and that Cruz Azul could bid for him again in order to satisfy his needs in the offensive zone with a proven player in Mexican soccer. In exchange, he would offer Charly Rodríguez back, thus exchanging, in less than two years, a couple of young players for one of thirty-two.
