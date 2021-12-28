The leg market continues to burn in Mexican soccer. With only two weeks to go into the regular phase of the tournament, the teams continue to study their next reinforcements. The teams of Rayados de Monterrey and Cruz Azul are negotiating a barter that has attracted attention and that could take place in the next few hours.
According to the first reports, the long pants of both sets are nowhere to be exchanged. Luis Romo Y Carlos Rodriguez, respectively. Two of the most prominent midfielders who are part of the Mexican national team could change their shirts for the year that is about to enter.
With information from the sports newspaper Record, Luis Romo already gave the yes to change to the Sultana del Norte, however, ‘Charly’ is not completely convinced and he prefers to stay in Monterrey. This source points out that Cruz Azul has offered a good amount of money to convince the young man from Rayados, however, he has not ended up saying yes.
If this exchange of players were to take place, both would have to report as soon as possible with their respective squad, since the two teams debut on January 8 at the start of Liga MX. Who would gain from this possible move?
