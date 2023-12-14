An exchange is being prepared between the Universidad Nacional Club and the Monterrey Football Club for this Clausura 2024 tournament, according to information from Francisco Arredondo from the portal Halftime.
“Juan Ignacio Dinenno, a Pumas player, did not have the desired consistency in 2023. Therefore, he could leave the institution. There is talk that the idea of Rogelio Funes Mori coming to the Pumas could be reactivated, and he would leave. Juan Ignacio Dinenno to the Rayados de Monterrey”
– Francisco Arredondo.
In this way, both clubs would once again analyze the possibility of exchanging their attacking figures, after talking about it since the beginning of the year.
However, this is not yet a fact, since Juan Ignacio Dinenno He has more offers from Mexican and foreign soccer, so he must first rule out those other possibilities to consider the exchange that would send him to the Sultana del Norte.
For his part, the 'Twin'He would also have other suitors, in addition to university students and it has been said that the Guild intends his services before the departure of Luis Suarezso they want him to take his place.
There is also talk of interest from the team he loves, River Plate, with which he could return to his native country, however, the millionaires have not yet made a formal offer for him.
