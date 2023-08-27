Blue Cross He is still looking for a striker to close his squad for the 2023 Opening of the MX League. La Máquina Celeste has until September 13, the date on which the transfer market closes. During the transfer window, many candidates have been discussed, from Willian José to Eduardo ‘Mudo’ Aguirre, but the cement board has not yet managed to find its nine.
According to the most recent reports, the La Noria team would make one last effort to recruit Juan Ignacio Dinenno. The Argentine striker has been relegated by Antonio ‘Turco’ Mohamed to a secondary role with Pumas this semester; the ‘Commander’ has played just 301 minutes over five games and has scored one goal.
This would be the offer that Cruz Azul would have sent to convince the UNAM team and add Dinenno to their squad.
According to a report by journalist León Lecanda, from the ESPN network, The Cruz Azul board would have already sent a formal offer to take over the services of the ‘Commander’. The sky blue team would have offered an exchange of players plus money.
The player involved in this barter would be Christian Tabó. La Máquina has sought to assign or sell the Uruguayan winger during the transfer market, but has not been able to reach an agreement with any team.
The report did not specify the amount that Cruz Azul would be offering in exchange for Dinenno. The Pumas board of directors is expected to answer the offer in the following days. Will Dinenno become the nine that the Machine has been waiting for several seasons?
