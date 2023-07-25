The transfer market is one of the times of the year when the craziest rumors are heard. Sometimes, these types of reports do not reach more, while on other occasions they end up materializing. In the last hours, a version began to sound that places the nationalized Mexican Rogelio Funes Mori in it LA Galaxy of the MLS.
More news about different signings in Liga MX:
The top scorer in the history of Rayados would be on the Los Angeles team’s radar and they would be willing to negotiate one of their great figures so that the Mexican naturalized Argentine striker could arrive. According to some newspaper reports, the LA Galaxy directive would offer a barter that would involve, neither more nor less, that Javier Hernandez.
The Solo Rayados portal points out that, presumably, LA Galaxy would look for an exchange between ‘Chicharito’ and the ‘Mellizo’. In this context, it seems that the Monterrey board of directors would not be very interested in this transaction and that the negotiations would not advance or come to fruition.
It should also be taken into account that currently Javier Hernández is injured and will be off the pitch for several monthsso it is unlikely, if not impossible, that Rayados will negotiate at this time for a player in these conditions.
At the beginning of June 2023, ‘Chicharito’ Hernández suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament, for which he would only return to the courts in 2024.
To this we must add that Fernando Ortiz made an effort to convince Funes Mori to remain in Rayados for this tournament, so it seems that an international departure with the Mexican team is not within the plans in the short term.
#exchange #cooks #Galaxy #Monterrey #departure #Funes #Mori
Leave a Reply