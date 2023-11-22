Club Deportivo Guadalajara is a few days away from facing its participation in the quarterfinals of the Apertura 2023 tournament against Club Universidad Nacional and while that happens, the board headed by Fernando Hierro is in the planning of what will be the Clausura 2024 tournament.
According to information from the media SRgolazoIt’s only a matter of time before Marcel Ruiz joins the ranks of the red and white team, so if the negotiations are headed towards the end of the tournament it would be announced, meanwhile, the source only limited himself to causing speculation with a publication on his Twitter account (X) with the photograph of the player, the Guadalajara logo, a description with the word ‘Tic tac’ and its respective emoji.
According to figures from SofaScore, Marcel Ruiz He conceded four assists, generated four scoring chances and made 12 key passes during his participation in the Apertura 2023 tournament with the Diablos Rojos de Toluca, who were unable to advance to the next round.
Thanks to his good participation with the scarlet team, the 23-year-old player has earned the interest of one of the most important clubs in the country, the multifunctional midfielder became the sensation of Mexican football when he was still younger and was part of Gallos Blancos de Querétaro, since he debuted very young in the Apertura 2018, that is, five years ago.
Therefore, it is one of Guadalajara’s options, after players who also intended as Jordi Cortizo and Heriberto Jurado were discarded due to the refusal of their clubs for letting them leave or already having other more advanced suitors.
Likewise, according to information from the portal Passion Herd of Bolavipthe Guadalajara team could manage with an exchange with those from the State of Mexico and they could make an exchange between the midfielder and the winger Alexis Vega who ends his contract next summer and would have no intention of renewing it, so he would have the option of returning to his training club.
