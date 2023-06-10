Chivas is making the necessary moves so that the team can reach the next tournament with a much larger squad and with a higher level of competition than what they already showed in the last semester. Naturally the focus is on the signings that the team can make within the market, but giving an outlet to certain discards is just as important to reduce expenses, earn income and, naturally, rule out the men who are contributing the least in sporting terms.
One of the footballers that both Hierro and Paunovic put at the starting point, since both consider that they have reached their maximum potential and their contribution will not be enough, is Cristian Calderón. The winger arrived in Guadalajara for a crazy figure and has always been a player with sparks, and right now “Chicote” is in the crosshairs of Cruz Azul. That being the case, the herd would have put an initial price on their defender, however they would have changed the route and put a possible exchange between players on the light blue table.
What exchange have Chivas proposed to Cruz Azul?
Sources confirm that Chivas will release Calderón if Cruz Azul delivers Rodrigo Huescas as a bargaining chip. In addition, knowing that it is an impartial barter, the Verde Valle club is willing to put some money on the machine table to balance the transfer. Thus, Óscar Pérez, sports director of those in the country’s capital, is already analyzing the movement, although it seems complex for the machine to accept what Rodrigo represents at an institutional level.
