FC Barcelona wants reinforcements for its squad, but at this moment there is no financial solvency within the club to move freely through the market and close the desired signings. Although this does not mean that the Ciudad Condal team will not be able to make arrivals in the summer, it does conclude that for this to happen, the club’s board of directors must first make a financial balance, since at this moment the team is in the obligation to reduce payroll before adding new names to it.
Xavi wants a winger for the left wing, since neither Ansu Fati nor Ferran Torres are close to their best version and they no longer want to waste time recovering them, as too many attempts have been made to do so. The name closest to hand that the culés have to strengthen the team is that of Yannick Ferreira Carrasco, for whom they have a purchase preference signed since winter. However, the culés do not want to pay for the Belgian and are looking for an exchange in attack.
From Spain they report that of all the offenders, the one that less fills Xavi’s eye today is Ferran Torres, which is why Barcelona would put the Spaniard’s letter on the table of Atlético de Madrid as direct payment for the signing of Carrasco, being that the culés understand that value of both players is the same. The decision is fully in the hands of the team from Madrid, who are in the habit of always accepting men from the culé team.
