The lack of resources leads Barcelona to seriously consider the option of exchanges as a business model for the next market. The culés have several footballers who do not fulfill the expectations and desires of the technical body or of the directive and that could work like currencies of change.
One of them is the Portuguese Francisco Trincao, the Portuguese winger was more than one of the great disappointments of the Blaugrana team the previous cycle, he did not have the performance or the evolution they expected in Barcelona and now he could be a bargaining chip for an old acquaintance of Barcelona, Adamá Traoré.
In the press conference of the Spanish National Team, the winger of the ‘Wolves’ not only declared his love and fidelity to the Catalans, but also hinted that his agent Jorge Mendes has had contact with the club for a possible return.
For its part, Trincao would comply with the entire line of footballers that the ‘Lobos’ are looking for, would further reinforce the Portuguese project that the club has had for several years and it would be to the taste of the new coaching staff who would consider themselves in a position to recover the best Francisco’s version the one that took him from Braga signed to Barcelona and that he did not show in the least last season.
