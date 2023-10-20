Club América is already planning what the next tournament will be like and is already looking out for several players from teams like Pachuca, in order to strengthen its squad and aspire to continue supplying its showcases.
Specifically, they already have a player on their wish list and if not several, it would come from ‘Bella Airosa’, since lately they have paid a lot of attention to those directions, such as the case of Kevin Alvarez.
According to correspondents close to the Azulcrema group, apart from other elements from Atlas, the Paraguayan Richard Sanchez He would be the main figure to carry out a barter with the Tuzos. Although the name of who could arrive in Coapa in exchange for the ‘Puppy‘, the clues that the reporters have given a possible answer and it is about Eric Sanchez.
Since his consolidation with Club Pachuca in 2020, the Hidalgo midfielder has progressed as one of the institution’s top figures and one of the best midfielders in Mexican soccer and has earned the trust of Jaime Lozano. Since his debut he has registered 150 games, 20 goals and 19 assists.
The 24-year-old midfielder would be a great exchange, since within El Nido everything they envision for future tournaments is for a versatile player such as the current reference for the Tuzos.
