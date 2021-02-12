This year marks ten years since the K government introduced the concept of “foreign exchange stocks” in the country. Before taking office on his political platform, Macri announced his dismantling and elimination. For this reason, one of the first measures he took upon assuming was his elimination.

However, almost at the end of his term in 2019, he regulated it again. We suffered from it before and we continue to suffer from it. Nefarious measure that goes against the grain of economic activity. It is a stake in the wheel, a ball of robbery that affects us all, almost equally. But mostly to the real estate system. In all his tasks, mainly in his “mother” industry par excellence, building construction.

At the same time, the leasehold part collapsed, trying to satisfy a sector, the tenant. Destroying with the application of a law that acted as a boomerang. Leaving in absolute helplessness thousands of thousands of families who with their effort rented. Because through its application, a number of properties destined for this purpose were deactivated (higher supply, lower demand; consequently, lower prices).

But it is not the first time that it happens. A button serves as a sample, but the clique of officials always stumble upon the same stone, employing the same nefarious methods.

As an anniversary and farewell, I would like to blow out your last candle so that it expires and becomes a ghost with no possibility of any return.

Ernesto Santiago Ballvé

[email protected]

Ursula’s femicide: “It happened and will continue to happen”

There is another pandemic … we have suffered it daily and for a long time. Does it scare you, does it distress you? It is our reality. It is not new … nobody makes complaints. Many (and many) look the other way.

During 2020, 298 femicides were registered … that is, one murder every 29 hours and since the beginning of this year there has been a woman murdered every 24 hours. Some were mothers and their children were left without her, but also without their father, killed or imprisoned, whatever. We all have a certain responsibility for this to happen… and it continues to happen. And it will happen again.

They will not stop femicides as long as the real perpetrators do not address the issue properly. In quarantine, the victims were “forced” to live with their batterers and murderers, because the Justice so ordered. But you also have to look at the victim herself (not at Úrsula, who made many unheard complaints), but at many others, who, for fear of reprisals and other issues, do not act. We could also involve family and relatives. The first question they ask is “what did you do to make him react like this?” A madness that re-victimizes that woman. That and telling him he’s guilty is the same.

There is a question that I ask myself: how is it possible that because it was Saturday they did not take Ursula’s complaint? Who the ignorant madman who decided so? Violence against women knows no holidays and weekends.

Lidia B. Fontela

[email protected]

He says that Cafiero widens the crack in the country

One of the many promises that helped this government win the elections was that they would end the cracks in the country. But as has been said and said, the only reality is the truth. We are in the presence that they do not end the crack and what is worse, it is proven that they do not know or do not want to finish it.

The chief of staff Santiago Cafiero, contributes to expand it every time he makes statements. He permanently remembers the errors of macrismo. It refers to the financial businesses of the previous administration and ignores those of the Cristina government, which, more than business, would enter another rating. He also remembers the criticisms of health policies. Only this team considers that what was done during the pandemic was successful. The thousands of melted businessmen and the number of unemployed do not believe it in the same way. Not to mention the infected and relatives of the dead. It also refers to criticism about vaccines.

Does Cafiero consider that there were no failures? Gross errors in the information of the quantities that would reach the country, because vaccines have problems all over the world. By highlighting the mistakes of the past and not recognizing their own, they accentuate the crack that they want to finish. Please, gentlemen of the government, look to the future and remember the past so as not to make the same mistakes.

Aldo Graziadei

[email protected]

“The Chief returns to challenge the field to a duel”

More of the same, in his eternal fight against the “vernacular oligarchy” (mostly farmers) “the Chief”, through his errand boy, returns to challenge the field to a duel, his alter ego Dady Brieva, accompanies the unreason threatening subliminally with sending people to look for food in the field.

Both are concerned about the food on the Argentine table, pure populist demagoguery in an election year, the slogan is to continue sottovoce piercing republican institutions. Will anyone believe that the economy is boxed? Or is it the prelude to a tsunami? From what I see, the seismographs at La Rosada are not working. What a sadness to get up every day with dire news about the direction of the country, now they will delegate price control to social groups, that guarantees that future disorders and abuses are coming.

Roberto Sanchez

[email protected]

The Telepase and some bad experiences

Last year it was revealed that they raised the barrier if there were more than 10 cars or if you were more than 1 or 5 minutes waiting, I don’t know how many actually. Now they force you to place the Telepase because if not, you pay double.

My experience was that the invoices never reached me by email, because there are several depending on the toll. As you have the option of paying in several ways, I chose not to pay by card. One day came when the barrier did not open for me and I realized that the period had to be paid, I never received an email, and calling impossible, there is no number to answer you, it sends you to a Web page and there I could pay. But that barrier still did not open when he passed. I went to the toll booth and waited 50 minutes, because there were more cars claiming. There they told me that some tolls are being paid and others are not. At some point I went through Route 3 and that is paid separately, in reality each and every one is paid independently of the other, that is, you have to enter each website of each toll and check if you passed, download the ticket and go to pay each one in particular. Please, entrepreneurs of the prepared routes, think before putting things into practice.

Diego Cordon

[email protected]