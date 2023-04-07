The dollar exchange rate reached 83.4 rubles, the euro rose to 91.2 rubles

During trading on the Moscow Exchange on Friday, April 7, the dollar and the euro reached record levels for the year. American the currency rose to 83.4 rubles, European – up to 91.2 rubles.

The ruble began to rapidly weaken against the main currencies at the beginning of the week. Since March 31, the dollar has added 5.8 rubles, while the euro has grown by 6.6 rubles. The yuan also reached its annual high, breaking through the mark of 12 rubles.

The ruble is falling despite the sharp increase in oil prices, which began after the decision of a number of OPEC+ countries to further reduce production by 1.66 million barrels per day.

Experts say that several factors led to the current weakening of the Russian currency. First of all, the rate was affected by the reduction in oil and gas revenues due to Western sanctions. By prior evaluation Ministry of Finance, in the first quarter of 2023 they fell by 45 percent in annual terms, to 1.635 trillion rubles. The Russian budget began to receive less money from the sale of fuel against the background of the low cost of Urals oil and the reduction in gas exports.

Mikhail Shulgin, head of the global research department at Otkritie investitsiya, added that the cost of Russian oil in the first three months of the year was a quarter lower than the planned average for the year, so from a budgetary point of view, the weakening of the ruble looks justified.

In addition, analysts note that the ruble is declining after the completion of the tax period in Russia, which forced exporters to sell the proceeds. Against this background, the ruble grew, however, when all fees were paid, the supply of currency on the market fell sharply.

It is also important that many foreign companies doing business in Russia continue to get rid of local assets. They increase the demand for currency within the country, as they need to convert rubles in order to withdraw them to their jurisdictions. In particular, the depreciation of the ruble coincided with the permission given to oil and gas company Shell to sell its assets in the Far East and withdraw more than a billion rubles from Russia.

Experts also drew attention to the growing deficit of yuan in Russian banks. In recent weeks, they have become more likely to buy Chinese currency from the Central Bank through a currency swap. This circumstance limits the supply of the yuan on the stock exchange and pushes up the rates of all currencies.

The ruble is falling even despite the effect of the budget rule, which increases the supply of foreign currency on the Russian market. From March 7 to April 6, the Central Bank was instructed to sell yuan on the domestic market for 119.8 billion rubles.

Official Forecast

Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov connects the weakening of the ruble primarily with the external economic situation. “Changes in the exchange rate are associated with inflows and outflows of currency into our country. Inflows and outflows are related to the trade balance, how much was sold, how much was bought. These changes are associated either with an increase in imports or a slight decrease in export earnings. (…) This is an indicator of changes in the trade balance, this is natural, ”- declared head of the Ministry of Finance. However, he expressed confidence that the ruble will soon begin to strengthen due to the increase in oil and gas revenues.

Prices have now increased for our energy resources, and this is a signal that more currency will flow into the country Anton SiluanovMinister of Finance of Russia

At the same time, in April it became known that in the new version of the forecast for the socio-economic development of Russia, the authorities sharply worsened the forecast for the average ruble exchange rate for 2023 – from 68.3 to 77 rubles per dollar.

One of Vedomosti’s high-ranking sources noted that the fundamental indicators of the Russian economy, in particular the balance of payments, indicate that in the coming months the dollar will be at the level of 65-70 rubles. He explained the weakening of the ruble by the low level of currency sales by exporters, the withdrawal of funds by the population, as well as the sale of business in Russia by foreign companies.