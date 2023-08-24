The Monterrey Football Club has not closed ranks and at the last moment they hope to put together a tremendous midfield for Fernando Ortiz and it is that after the signing of Sergio Canalesthe whole of the Gang wants the return of its youth player carlos rodriguez who is a member of the Cruz Azul Soccer Club and they want to bring him back, for which they have offered to do a barter.
The board of the Sultana del Norte would be willing to give money and, in addition, include one of its footballers, it would be Arturo Gonzalezone of its captains and who had very good moments in the last year, but an injury has left him out of activity for a while, this was confirmed by the journalist Axel Solis.
The interest of the royal team is not new, because weeks ago it had already been leaked that the board wanted the return of ‘Charlie‘ to round out the midfield that would settle for Sergio Canales and Louis Romo.
Fortunately, the Machine would be interested in selling, although they would also be studying a future sale to the European market, since the Panathinaikos from Greece would have reactivated his interest in the player.
For his part, according to the publication of the narrator of TUDN, Paco Villathe light blue box would be more interested in having Rogelio Funes Moribecause it is urgent for the cement growers to sign a forward center that is a guarantee of goals and the ‘Twin‘ He fits this profile perfectly, so they could look to have him in this operation, coupled with the fact that it has been difficult for them to sign a center forward and that the latest signings in that position have not worked out.
However, the present of the Gang makes it difficult for Funes Morisince it is the only nominal forward center that they currently have due to the fact that their other forwards Berterame and aguirre they have been injured.
