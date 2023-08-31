The average price of oil in Russia on the stock exchange rose in August by 19.5%, to $85 per barrel

In August, the average price of Russian oil on the St. Petersburg Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange (SPIMEX) reached $85.13 per barrel, adding 19.5 percent compared to July ($71.2). Moreover, compared with June, the price increased by 44.7 percent, according to data sites.

As part of the auction at the minimum price, an agreement was concluded for the sale of a consignment of oil with a volume of nine thousand tons for 500 million rubles. With a dollar exchange rate of about 92.7 rubles, the cost of fuel was $78.79 per barrel. At the same time, the maximum price was fixed at $89.5 per barrel at a rate of 96.7 rubles.

According to the latest estimates by the Russian Ministry of Finance, the average cost of the main export grade Urals has reached $70.33 per barrel. This level has become the highest since the introduction of the oil price ceiling ($60 per barrel) and the European embargo.

Meanwhile, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA), in July, Russia’s oil export revenues reached the highest level since the introduction of restrictive measures in December. However, despite the fact that the Russian authorities positively assess the situation with oil and gas revenues to the budget and expect their significant growth, there are risks that due to sanctions and lower world prices for raw materials, the Russian budget will not receive oil and gas revenues for a long time, the Central Bank warned earlier. This will happen even in the event of a moderate weakening of the ruble, which lost 4.4 rubles in value against the dollar in August.