Although there has been a certain division of opinions between both parties in recent times, it is no secret that the relationship between Orlegi, the company that owns Atlas and Santos, and the people at Club América is close, due to the good friendship between Iraragorri and Emilio Azcárraga. This being the case, it is normal that there are constant player movements between both parties and it seems that this summer will not be the exception to the rule.
MedioTiempo reports that both parties could negotiate a trade of players for the tournament that is about to begin. Alan Cervantes, a Mexican midfielder who has been playing at a high level for years, despite not being able to make the leap in quality, could join América’s ranks. The Chivas-trained player is a direct favourite of Jardine, as at one point he even sought to bring him to Atlético de San Luis and the Brazilian coach believes that he can exploit all the virtues that the midfielder has.
Santos is not refusing to transfer Alan and could appeal to a change of pieces with America, asking for Estaban Lozano from the ranks of the nest, a young Mexican forward who aims not to have many minutes in Coapa this semester. The attacker comes from a loan with Sporting Gijón, a Spanish club that belongs to the same Orlegi, a fact that would facilitate the move. Those from Torreón are betting on Estaban since, except for Macías, they have not been able to get another center forward this summer.
#exchange #players #Santos #America #sign
