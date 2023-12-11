Manchester United is not going through its best moment and needs to strengthen itself in the transfer market. The newspaper Sport reports that the Red Devils coach, Erik Ten Hag, would be interested in Raphinha and would offer FC Barcelona a swap for Jadon Sancho.
The aforementioned media points out that the Manchester United board has had contact with people from Barcelona in recent hours to inform about their desire to add the Brazilian in this winter market and in exchange they offer the letter from Jadon Sancho, who has been separated from the English team for the entire the season. At the moment, the culé people have not given an answer, however it cannot be denied that patience with the former Leeds United is running out and the Blaugrana want to recover some of what they invested.
Manchester United is a club that by tradition and power should be competing for the Premier League title and whose present at the local level is to fight in the best of scenarios for this, a ticket to the Europa League. At the continental level things are not going better because, barring a surprise, everything is on the table for the club to be eliminated from the UEFA Champions League this week.
Despite this, everything indicates that the board's position is to give Ten Hag continuity until the end of the season, such is the case that the coach is already charting the path forward for the winter market as he considers That his squad requires pieces, especially in attack, which is why the Dutchman has put Raphinha on his wish table and the United management hopes to get the winger through that exchange.
