A few days before the Clausura 2024 tournament starts, it seems that Club América and Club Necaxa are determined to make a move that involves Leonardo Suarez given the desire of the player to have more minutes of play and of the Rayos to add the Argentine soccer player.
Despite this, it seems that not everything is settled, it seems that both clubs are willing to make the move, but the player still has doubts about whether to leave or stay in El Nido, several days have passed and the situation is not defined, now there is talk that Bryan Garnica could reach Coapa in exchange for Suarez.
And the Eagles with the departure of Leonardo Suarez They must secure a player in the same position to give competition to Alejandro Zendejas and the arrival of a Mexican element could be a good option as it does not require an Untrained position in Mexico.
Don't forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
It seems imminent that the Eagles would send Salvador Reyes and Leonardo Suarez to the Rayos, at the same time, the Aguascalientes team would be willing to let out Bryan Garnica to join the azulcremas ranks.
Bryan Garnica 27 years old He was one of the best of the hydro-warm team that finished as bottom of last semester, since he played in all 17 regular phase games and contributed three assists.
It is worth mentioning that in recent days, the option that was used to reach El Nido was the 19-year-old youth, Heriberto Juradobut in the last hours things would have changed, since it is one of the gems that the team does not want to let go.
#exchange #players #America #Necaxa #preparing #Clausura
Leave a Reply