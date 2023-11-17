The messages exchanged between Emanuele and Anna before the death of little Aurora emerged: the two parents were arrested

Investigations into the death of are continuing Aurora, the 45-day-old baby girl who died on September 2nd. Investigators arrested the mother and father following the results of the autopsy.

The medical examiner identified signs of mistreatment and beatings, burns treated with animal lard, pneumonia and blunt-concussive craniofacial trauma and a subsequent bone fracture with left hemispheric subdural hematoma, which caused encephalopathy and hypertension. According to the prosecution, it would have been the father Emanuele Savino, 26 years. The boy, however, denies the accusations. As well as the mother Anna Gammella, 19 years old, who spoke about a domestic incident during the first interrogation, defending her partner.

Messages on little Aurora’s health

However, conversations between the two on the health status of little Aurora emerged from the chats. Messages in which mother and father talked about a hematoma on the head and the application of animal lard to cure it. Anna asked her partner for advice on which ointment she should apply to her little girl. That unforgettable September 2, the two called 118 when it was now too late.

Rumors speak of Emanuele’s drug problems, but there is no confirmation yet. The 26-year-old’s twin brother did not comment on the matter, but he said he wanted to know the truth. He won’t forgive his brother if he really turns out to be the one who ended little Aurora’s life.

Anna Gammella is 5 weeks pregnant, the lawyer made it known after the request for release. If the news turns out to be true, he would like to say that the two would have conceived the fourth child after Aurora’s death. Since the day of her funeral, the 19-year-old has never left the house. The newspapers tell of only one episode, during which she went to the town hall to ask the mayor to join her in marriage with Emanuele. The investigators define her as a woman submissive to her partner.

The Juvenile Court, in the meantime, ordered the removal of the other two children and their transfer to one protected structure.