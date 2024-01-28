Anti-kidnapping insurance for one of Prince Albert's eldest children, apartments in Paris, a shop in London, employees in an irregular situation, renting a second home in Corsica or nannies with expired tourist visas. For more than 20 years, Albert II of Monaco's accountant wrote down everything in his notebooks. Claude Palmero, 67, not only managed the assets of the sovereign, but of the entire Grimaldi family, which has ruled the small principality since the 13th century. He was also in charge of supervising the expenses and investments of the monastic royal house. Until his sudden dismissal through a letter signed on June 6, 2023, following unverified accusations of financial irregularities.

The French newspaper Le Monde has published this week a part of what those five Palmero notebooks contain. The revelations put the tiny but very rich principality in trouble, at a time when it seeks to conform to the Moneyval demands, the anti-money laundering body of the Council of Europe. The organization will carry out a new evaluation of the city-state in 2024, a key moment for its international image. The year of his enthronement in 2005—after the death of his father, Raniero III, at age 81, in April of that year—Albert II had insisted on the importance of ethics in this territory of two square kilometers and 39,000 inhabitants, located on the Mediterranean coast of France.

The information published by the French press, however, suggests another direction. In his notebooks, Palmero carefully detailed the expenses of the Monegasque family and the efforts requested by his “boss” Albert II, 65 years old. The papers also include his moods and exchanges with the prince, who endorsed the operations or, following the opinion of his then accountant, put a stop to them. Among the juiciest revelations are, as published in Le Monde, the ostentatious lifestyle of the monarch's wife, Princess Charlene, who turned 46 on January 25, whom she married in 2011. The former swimming champion who represented South Africa at the Sydney Olympic Games in 2000 she has two twins with the prince, Jacques and Gabriella. When they were born in 2014, Alberto de Monaco was already the father of two other children from two previous relationships, and whose paternity he did not recognize until years after his birth.

The Princess of Monaco is among the members of European royalty who spend the most money on clothing and jewelry, according to a study carried out by a specialized website. According to Le Monde, Its annual endowment in 2023 was around 1.5 million euros. Even so, Palmero notes in December 2019 that Charlene spent “about 15 million euros” in the last eight years. The waste irritates him, especially knowing that the prince has been increasing his allowance. “Be careful not to increase allocations too much in a crisis period,” writes the accountant, who came to the position in 2001. In 2016, the prince's wife received 77,000 euros in cash. “It's less than last year, but still too much,” she says. “Isn't that a lot?” he asks himself when Charlene asks to rent a second home on the French island of Corsica.

In his notebooks, Palmero points out some anomalies and opposes certain demands, such as that of a catamaran for Charlene or that of renovating his office for almost a million euros. In 2012, he highlights that “her most serene highness makes people work who are not in order.” Several employees of the house would be in an irregular situation, write journalists Gérard Davet and Fabrice Lhomme, who have had access to the documents and interviewed the former manager on different occasions. This is the case of the babysitters, whose tourist visa, according to the accountant, had expired.

The exorbitant expenses concern everyone. And the list is long. Charlene's brother, Sean Wittstock, receives 900,000 euros for his house. In 2007, Princess Estefanía, younger sister of Albert II, wanted to buy an apartment for 30 million euros, a price much higher than the market price, the now former manager warned. Alberto's two extramarital children also claim theirs. Alexandre Coste, the result of the relationship between the prince and the French-Togolese stewardess Nicole Coste, has anti-kidnapping insurance. His mother receives 350,000 euros for a fashion store in London. Her expenses are excessive, so Palmero proposes “writing a letter (…) to say stop”, reveals the French newspaper. Jazmin Grace Grimaldi, born as a result of her affair in 1991 with waitress Tamara Rotolo, would receive around 80,000 euros every three months.

The former accountant goes beyond simple management. According to the investigation, as of 2011 he became a multi-owner of luxurious apartments in France, where several of the prince's nephews live, sometimes bought through companies. “We can talk about a desire for discretion and minimization of fiscal risk,” he justifies to Le Monde, which wonders whether the French treasury has not been deprived of a significant influx of money. The prince's right arm was also in charge of an alleged special fund endowed with nearly 150,000 euros annually for “secret missions,” which included paying police officers to obtain information or recover photos that compromised the sovereign. Alberto's lawyer, Jean-Michel Darrois, rejects the information and assures that Palmero did not inform the Monegasque family of the system implemented for real estate assets. The prince also did not approve or have knowledge of any illicit funds, according to the lawyer.

Alberto de Monaco wanted to come forward with the information and accuses his former accountant of having managed the family's assets in total opacity. He also claims that trust between the two had been broken and that his former right-hand man, appointed by his father Raniero III, had passed retirement age. “This whole matter revolves around the corruption that I have been denouncing with increasing force for years,” Palmero, who succeeded his father as manager of the Grimaldi fortune, tells journalists. The man who was the prince's trusted man now demands a million euros from the palace. Firing him has opened a Pandora's box.