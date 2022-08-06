The exceptional weather situation demonstrated the leadership of the UAE

The strenuous efforts made by all state institutions contributed to the return of things to normal in the areas affected by the recent exceptional weather situation, which affected a number of the emirates of the state, especially the Emirates: Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah and Sharjah, where the Director General of Central Operations in the Ministry of Interior announced the return to normal life. And traffic is completely to all roads in the affected areas, thanks to the integrative efforts of all the teams that continued to work day and night to achieve this.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, directed the Ministry of Interior to move its emergency and rescue teams in all the nearby emirates to support rescue operations in the Emirate of Fujairah and the eastern regions of the country as soon as the case arrives. He also directed the Ministry of Community Development to move families affected by rain and torrential rain in the eastern regions of the country to temporary shelter sites, in cooperation with local authorities, in addition to reserving nearby hotels.

What the UAE society has shown in this exceptional circumstance of harmony and flexibility in work between the executive teams of the police and military forces, volunteers and field work teams, has demonstrated the distinction of the UAE from other countries with this unique social fabric, where everyone came to help without looking at whether The person in need of assistance was a citizen or a resident.

The safety of people and property was a top priority for the UAE government’s work during the exceptional weather situation, as the Council of Ministers directed the federal authorities operating in areas affected by rain and strong torrents to have their non-essential employees working remotely, and the Council also directed the formation of an urgent committee headed by the Minister of Energy and Infrastructure And the concerned federal authorities to work on inventorying the damages of torrential rains and floods, in coordination with the local authorities in the various emirates of the country.

The proactive warnings issued by the Ministry of Interior in coordination with the National Authority for Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management, and strategic partners, played a major role in making residents of areas that witnessed the exceptional weather condition avoid gathering in the valleys and driving cars in them except for necessity and with great caution, adhering to safety requirements and not leaving homes. , especially in the affected areas, which contributed to reducing damage and helping to preserve lives and property, thus enhancing community security, and proving that Emirati leadership is an actual reality, not a claim.

On the “News of the Hour” bulletin issued by the Emirates Center for Strategic Studies and Research