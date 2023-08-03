The remains of an ancient Roman ship over 2,000 years old have been found off the coast of Italy.

Specifically, this cargo ship is located near the port of Civitavecchia, about 80 kilometers northwest of Rome.

The nave dates from the 1st or 2nd century BC and hundreds of amphorae, a type of Roman terracotta pitcher, were found in it.

The pottery is largely intact, the Carabinieri police art squad said in a statement.

The ship is estimated to be over 20 meters long. She was discovered in a bed of sand at a depth of 160 meters.

“Outstanding Discovery”

“This exceptional discovery is an important example of the wreck of a Roman ship facing the dangers of the sea in an attempt to reach the coast and bears witness to ancient maritime trade routes,” the Carabinieri said.

The police art squad, in charge of protecting Italy’s priceless cultural heritage, added that the relic was found and filmed by a remote-operated robot.

They did not clarify if the experts will try to recover the ship and its cargo from the seabed.

The use of Roman jugs on board is unknown, although typically these amphoras were used to transport goods such as oil, wine, or fish sauce.

These artifacts can be found widely in the ancient world of the western Mediterranean.

The discovery of shipwrecks is not unusual and it is estimated that there are thousands around the Mediterranean.

A Greek merchant ship over 2,400 years old was found off the coast of Bulgaria in 2018 and officially hailed as the oldest known intact shipwreck in the world.

In the same year, dozens of shipwrecks from the Greek, Roman, and Byzantine eras were found in the Aegean Sea.

