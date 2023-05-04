“But that’s good, a crisis. Welcome to crises!” The therapist Lola Hoffmann responded with a wide smile and a thick German accent when a distraught patient told her about a relationship problem, a conflict with her children, or even a deep existential anguish. With a direct and drastic style, this doctor who grew up in Riga, Latvia, became a mythical teacher for dozens of elite patients from Santiago de Chile in the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s.

His long journey to this place was full of pain, breaks, significant matches and a scholarship that ranged from the complete works of Carl G. Jung to Greek mythology and the poets of Romanticism.

Since she was a child, Helena Corona Jacoby was called Lola, the Russian nickname for the Coronas. His was a petty-bourgeois family of German origin, Lutheran despite her Jewish roots. However, in 1914, at the age of 10, her quiet and childish life was shattered: the First World War broke out. Together with her brothers, she had to learn to play among the rubble left behind by the bombings and to survive the hunger, fear and devastation caused by the Russian and German invasions. Decades later she recounted how, desperate from starvation, people in Riga had slaughtered the elephant in the zoo to eat some meat.

Lola Hoffman in her childhood, in a file image. Leonora Calderón Hoffmann Collection

Defying her father’s opposition, in 1924 Lola entered to study medicine at the University of Freiburg, in Germany; she the first to accept women in that country. Eager to live in vibrant, avant-garde Berlin between the wars, she later moved there, where she met a handsome young Chilean doctor, Franz Hoffmann. But the Germans were already flirting dangerously with Nazism, a growing threat to a Jew like her.

Thus, in 1931, at the age of 27 and shortly after marrying Franz, she embarked on the adventure of emigrating to a country she had never heard of: Chile. Upon arriving in Santiago, the capital, the young doctor adopted the surname Hoffmann and had to get used to being in the background: she learned Spanish, had two children and, despite the fact that her medical research always stood out, she was her husband’s unpaid assistant. , a leading physiologist.

I try to fit in, but the rebellion slipped through the dreams.

At the age of 46, Lola fell into a severe depression and had a dream that distressed her greatly: she saw herself opening a dog, from inside of which came the bloody head of a friend. Horrified, she decided never to dismember animals again – a common practice in physiology – and locked herself in her room. Concerned by this sadness that paralyzed her formerly active wife, Frank invited her to Europe by boat. But before embarking she had to make a stopover in Buenos Aires. There began the synchronicities that would drive her to follow the path for which she, according to what she would tell her disciples and her patients very surely, she was destined for.

The healing of minds and souls

In the Argentine capital, while walking down Santa Fe Avenue, the Hoffmanns entered a bookstore and Lola began to check out a basket of books at discounted prices. She picked one at random. It was a text on the thought of Carl G. Jung, signed by Jolande Jacobi. “Doesn’t it seem incredible to you to precisely release a book written by a woman with the same last name? I’ll buy it, maybe we’re related, ”she commented curiously to her husband.

The long trip to Europe was full of symbolism. The cadence of the sea, being able to contemplate the vast horizon without haste or distraction, and the solitude shared with Franz helped her feel a growing relief. “When I started reading it, a strange happiness invaded me.”

Hoffman on a beach. Leonora Calderón Hoffmann Collection

When meeting for the first time and random with concepts like collective unconscious, significant matches, structure of the psyche, dreams and archetypes, his questions became answers. She now had a certainty: she would read everything he found about Jung and would dedicate herself to healing minds and souls.

In the 1950s, he trained in psychiatry. Criticism of Sigmund Freud’s psychoanalysis and of practices such as electroshock, Lola interpreted the unconscious of her patients through dream analysis, directed dreams and the I Ching. In 1971, she made the first translation of the ancient Chinese predictive oracle into Spanish.

Among his famous patients was the Peruvian writer José María Arguedas, who in the letters he sent him for years told him mommy and confessed that she had saved him from death. But his demons were stronger: in 1969, Arguedas committed suicide.

Despite Lola’s tough and, for many, cold character, love twice revolutionized her life. First it was Franz and, years later, a controversial Chilean sculptor and poet Tótila Albert. “Little by little his spirit captivated me and I began to love him. I felt… I didn’t even give it a name, I felt it like fulfillment ”, the doctor confessed, describing a relationship that she did not hide from her husband, who“ also had her girlfriends ”, she added.

Separate beds for a lasting marriage

Confident and radical, she prescribed the same formula to her patients: relationships did not have to be exclusive and parallel loves had to be taken advantage of because they “stimulate the imagination.” With no room for debate, she said that for the marriage to survive it was necessary to sleep in different rooms or, ideally, in separate houses.

This is how he did it with Franz, an agreement that seemed to work: they were still married, although each one lived in their own house, in a leafy “fairytale garden”. However, in practice, jealousy was a very present ghost: “You can’t imagine what we’ve both suffered,” she acknowledged.

The book ‘A radical adventure. The path of Lola Hoffman’ written by Juan Cristóbal Villalobos. Javier Zamora

While she became a benchmark for advanced women, the most conservative sectors criticized her, calling her “the separator.” If a woman went to see her, she would surely leave her husband, she would tell her myth.

In her small and simple office, protected by hundreds of books, Lola stirred up the convictions of wealthy-class and Catholic women, and of several deconstructed men, when explaining the negative effects of patriarchy. He explained that, since the end of matristic culture in the Stone Age, men imposed virginity on women, submission to their husbands and children, and various other evils. This, in the hardest years of the Augusto Pinochet dictatorship, when any dissidence was dangerous.

In 1988, at the age of 84, Hoffmann died in Santiago de Chile. At his wake, while the people sang Thanks to Life, by Violeta Parrasomeone exclaimed with a very loud voice: “Thank you Lola for not being perfect.”