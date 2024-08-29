Williams announced on Tuesday that it has dropped Logan Sargeant with immediate effect. For the remaining nine races of the 2024 Formula 1 season, the American, who already knew he would not continue in 2025, will be replaced by Franco Colapinto. The 21-year-old Argentine is currently competing in Formula 2 and has only completed one official F1 test session, but will do so in full next weekend in Monza. Colapinto obviously needs a Superlicense to make his debut in the premier class, but it seems like a formality that he will actually obtain an “F1 license”.

This may seem surprising, as at first glance Colapinto does not appear to be eligible for a Superlicense. The main obstacle in this regard would be the number of Superlicense points earned. In the various F1 support categories, drivers can earn these points. Those who accumulate 40 points in the last three years and meet some other requirements can apply for a Superlicense. Interestingly, Colapinto has not accumulated enough points in this period of time – from 2021 to 2023 – to apply for the Superlicense. In these three years, the Pilar driver has accumulated 27.5 points, far below the 40 required.

The Superlicense points obtained by Franco Colapinto between 2021 and 2023

Year Category Placement Superlicense Points 2023 FIA Formula 3 P4 15 points 2022 FIA Formula 3 P9 3 points 2021 Asian Le Mans Series P3 4.5 points Regional European Formula P6 5 points Total 27.5 points

So how can Colapinto get a Superlicense? To answer this question, just look at an exception made by the FIA ​​at the time of the coronavirus pandemic.

If 2021 is part of the final three-year period, the sports federation takes the best three years of a four-year period to grant a Superlicense. In Colapinto’s case, therefore, in addition to 2021, 2022 and 2023, 2020 also counts towards the calculation. That year, the upcoming F1 rookie scored maximum points with a third place in both the Formula Renault Eurocup and the Toyota Racing Series. This earned him a total of 17 Superlicense points. Together with the results of 2021 and 2023, they would be enough to exceed the 40-point threshold and thus obtain the Superlicense.

Colapinto Superlicense Points after application of the exemption