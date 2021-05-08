The Taqdeer Award for Workers’ Welfare and Distinguished Companies, which enjoys the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, announced the completion of arrangements for launching and activating a project that includes issuing cards for excellence in the field of labor care, as part of its strategy to enhance the status of Dubai as a worker-friendly city, and placing the UAE on the map of countries that are pioneering and distinguished in the field of caring for them.

The beneficiaries of the project will be revealed during a grand ceremony held by the award on May 17th at the Rashid Hall, at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Center, to honor 15 companies and more than 50,000 distinguished workers who won the award in two categories (4-5 stars) in its fourth session with the participation and presence of a number of Senior officials, representatives of relevant regional and international organizations, members of the diplomatic corps and the media.

The Excellence Cards project includes more than 35 incentives provided by four government agencies: the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, the Dubai Municipality, and the General Administration of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, with the aim of supporting and encouraging companies to move forward in their march towards excellence in caring for their workers.

The project also includes a wide range of incentives and discounts offered by private establishments in Dubai with the aim of making the distinguished workers happy.

The Chairman of the Appreciation Award for the Chairman of the Permanent Committee for Labor Affairs in Dubai, Deputy Director of the General Administration of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, Major General Obaid Muhair bin Surur, confirmed that the Excellence Cards project in the field of worker welfare is a pioneering project that aims to enhance efforts in support of establishing sustainable policies and standards in the field of Labor sponsorship and guaranteeing the rights and duties of the owners of companies and workers towards each other, indicating that the project will honor with its first launch 15 major national and international companies that won the award in the two categories (4-5 stars) in addition to honoring 50 thousand workers working in these companies, who proved their competence and deserving the award. In its 2020 session.

He said that the launch of this project is the result of efforts and cooperation with the supporting government agencies, and it has become a reality on the ground thanks to the special incentives provided by those bodies that strongly believe and work to promote the culture of excellence in the field of labor care, and make it part of the identity of the UAE and Dubai, and its global reputation. .

He expressed his deep appreciation for the government support, which will contribute to motivating thousands of companies operating in the contracting, free zones, supply and factories sectors in Dubai to expand the scope of participation in the upcoming award sessions, which will contribute to accelerating the realization of their noble vision aimed at building a distinct and unique labor environment in the world. It guarantees the rights and duties of companies and workers towards each other in a way that serves the interests and aspirations of both parties and supports the national economy.

Government incentives include 35 incentives, most notably the granting of a reduction of (25-50%) on the fees for tender documents submitted to some of these bodies, and the granting of additional points (as part of the engineering excellence initiative) in the technical evaluation process for contractors and consultants of projects for Dubai Municipality, within specific criteria for the winning companies. From the Building Permits Department, and exempting companies from the fee for renewing the professional competence certificate for each engineer they have for a period of one year, renewable according to the results of the implementation of the decision.

Incentives also included granting distinguished companies membership of the Creativity and Innovation Center of the Dubai establishment, to benefit from the available services related to creativity and innovation, and providing special facilities for registering intellectual property for distinguished companies without costs or fees, in addition to granting golden residency to the executives of these companies, and granting virtual training courses. Free of charge at the DEWA Academy, granting a free “Nol” card to workers, and allowing the winning companies to advertise and market their services and products to place a display board in one of the metro stations in Dubai.

Regarding distinction cards and discounts, he mentioned that the project includes the issuance of two cards: the first is “golden”, which is given to the distinguished award-winning companies in two categories (4-5 stars) to facilitate their obtaining government incentives. And the second, “blue”, is granted to distinguished workers, which qualifies them to obtain special discounts from a group of shopping centers and commercial markets near their workers’ homes.

The president of the award praised the participation of a group of shopping centers, shops, private, national and international institutions operating in Dubai by offering discounts that will benefit more than 50,000 workers, indicating that “the discounts will give financial savings to the beneficiaries, with a total value of up to millions of dirhams annually.”

Two-year benefits

The Secretary-General of the Award, Major Khaled Ismail, confirmed that the award will be organized once every two years, and consequently the advantages of Excellence Cards will continue for a period of two years, before granting benefits and discounts to new winners in the next rounds of the award.

Ismail added that the winning companies will register themselves through the award’s website to facilitate their obtaining government incentives, while the award team will coordinate between government agencies and private institutions that grant incentives and between companies and workers, to ensure that they obtain their incentives easily.

He explained that the award team will hold a workshop later to train and familiarize winning companies and workers on how to register through the site and respond to their related questions and inquiries.

Award sponsors

The Roads and Transport Authority, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, Dubai Municipality, the General Administration of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, wasl Asset Management Group and Dubai TV contribute to the support of the “Worker Welfare Excellence Cards” project; As strategic partners, in addition to “NIA” as a platinum sponsor, “flydubai”, “Emaratech”, “Emirates NBD”, “ENOC” and “Al Fardan Exchange”; Within the Gold and Silver sponsor category.

