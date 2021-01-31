Biographical dramas are some of the most watched titles on Netflix. Proof of this is the success it has achieved The excavation on the platform a few hours after its premiere. The story based on true events has impressed with its historical rigor and the cast’s interpretation.

According to the synopsis, the film chronicles the relationship between landowner Edith Pretty and Basil Brown, the archaeologist who pioneered the Sutton Hoo excavation in 1938, as the world was preparing for World War II. After this discovery, echoes of Britain’s past resonate with the imminence of an uncertain future for the nation.

No one then suspected that the unearthing of a garden mound at Sutton Hoo would end up becoming one of the most important archaeological discoveries of all time – a massive Anglo-Saxon ship, possibly the burial site of King Raedwald of East Anglia.

Inside there were valuable old pieces – many of perfectly preserved silver and gold – dating from the 7th century. As the owner of the land, Pretty quickly donated the entire treasure to the nation, and it was subsequently exhibited in the British Museum.

Unlike the movie where Pretty and Basil Brown seem to star in a potential romance, the reality is that their love was platonic, so they were never a couple. She turned down the CBE for her contribution to archeology and died at 59 in 1942, while Brown passed away at 90 in 1977.