D.he Sutton Hoo Treasure Find is a landmark in archeology. In the summer of 1939, a boat grave from the early seventh century AD was uncovered in the small town near the Suffolk coast.It contained Frankish and Byzantine coins, Roman silver plates, gold brooches and fragments of a locally-made bronze helmet. The excavation showed that the Anglo-Saxon petty kings of Britain – in this case it was Rædwald of East Anglia who ruled from 616 to 627 – enjoyed a standard of living that was no inferior to that of other early medieval royal courts in Western Europe, and that they were connected to trade routes that extended into the eastern Mediterranean. Today the objects are among the great cultural and historical attractions in the British Museum.

But Simon Stone’s “The Excavation” is actually not about the treasures of Sutton Hoo – even if you first see how the widow Edith Pretty (Carey Mulligan) hires the excavator Basil Brown (Ralph Fiennes) to buy him for two pounds examined the largest of five grassy mounds on her property that she had “such a feeling” during the week. This is a feature, not a documentary, and so the story is more about Mrs. Pretty’s widowhood than the mound that triggers them, and more about Basil Brown’s pipe-smoke-clouded head of character than the post-Roman ship’s nail he one day comes under discovered several layers of East England soil.

Carey Mulligan and Ralph Fiennes are not responsible for the fact that the romance, which tentatively announces itself in the first exchanges of gaze between Mr. Brown and Mrs. Pretty, does not work, who would be able to effortlessly play through every variant of possible emotional involvement on the keyboard of their acting skills but on the fabric. For as briskly as the film deals with the timeframe of its action – the discovery of the boat grave was several months in advance, which purrs together for days – it is just as careful when it comes to fictionalising its characters. The real Basil Brown had a wife, and the real Edith Pretty suffered from a heart condition from which she died two years later. It also shows Simon Stone why there is mutual respect between the protagonists, which is useful for establishing the truth, but rather detrimental to the narrative escalation.

Instead of looking at his wife, Stuart turns to other men

For the film, this means that it is basically over after an hour. The rest of the time that is missing for a feature film could be filled with depicting the quarrels that took place between Brown and the experts from the British Museum after the discovery became known, with the history of the recovery and storage of the treasures in World War II and their spectacular presentation in the fifties. But because this would be an admission of helplessness, Simon Stone and his screenwriter Moira Buffini have inserted a kind of dramaturgical bypass into the story.

With archaeologist Stuart Piggott (Ben Chaplin), who advises the museum people who have traveled from London, his wife Peggy (Lily James) also came to the site, and the camera doesn’t have to look twice for us to understand that this marriage is not working . Instead of looking at his wife, Stuart turns to other men, which is why Peggy soon does the same and finds an accommodating love object in the ailing Mrs. Pretty’s blond nephew. In truth, the Piggots’ marriage only broke up in 1954, but that doesn’t prevent the director from staging a memento-mori dialogue between lovers at the open boat grave, in which we learn that in a thousand years from all of us our watches, some tooth gold and change remain if we are lucky enough to be buried in full regalia like a king of the Anglo-Saxons.

“The Excavation,” in other words, is one of those films made by James Ivory in the 1980s and 1990s that was then considered the two-dimensional incarnation of Britishness. But Ivory’s models came from the best authors of Anglo-Saxon modernism – Henry James, EM Forster – while Simon Stone had to rely on a research novel by journalist John Preston (a nephew of Peggy Piggott). Stone and his cameraman Mike Eley must have realized early on that their vehicle is just an old wheelbarrow, because they make every effort to keep their Sutton Hoo tableau flowing through dramatic sound effects, lavish coastal panoramas and plenty of piano clinking. But it doesn’t help, “The excavation” just doesn’t flow. As a consolation there is English country life, a swarm of fighter planes as a sign of the impending danger of war and a few precious moments with Carey Mulligan and Ralph Fiennes. The rest is in the British Museum in the showcases.

From this Friday on Netflix.